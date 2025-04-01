Consistent Infosystems Upgrades Service Center in Nehru Place

Consistent Infosystems, a provider of IT hardware, print consumables, storage, security surveillance, and gaming solutions, has upgraded its service center in Nehru Place, New Delhi. The revamped facility aims to enhance service efficiency and technical support for customers.

Advertisment

The upgraded service center is designed to streamline the support process, reducing turnaround times for repairs and maintenance. Reportedly, It has advanced diagnostic tools to provide faster and more accurate issue resolution.

Improved Customer Support

Trained professionals staff the facility to ensure comprehensive assistance for IT and surveillance products. The upgraded infrastructure aims to enhance service reliability and efficiency, addressing customer requirements more effectively.

Advertisment

Consistent Infosystems Providing After-Sales Support

With this upgrade, Consistent Infosystems seeks to reinforce its after-sales service by offering prompt technical assistance and maintenance solutions. The initiative aligns with the company’s focus on improving customer support and ensuring seamless service delivery.

The service centre in Nehru Place will continue to cater to customers requiring technical assistance across Consistent Infosystems' product range.

Advertisment

Speaking on the development, Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Consistent Infosystems, stated, “Our goal has always been to provide our customers with the best service experience. With this revamp, we are strengthening our support infrastructure to ensure faster and more efficient service delivery. Nehru Place is a key business hub, and this upgraded facility will help us cater to our customers with even greater efficiency.”

Adding to this, Nitin Bansal, Co-Founder and Director, Consistent Infosystems, said, “Customer satisfaction is at the core of our operations. The newly upgraded service center in Nehru Place is a testament to our ongoing efforts to enhance service quality. By integrating advanced service mechanisms and streamlining processes, we are ensuring that customers receive top-notch support.”

Advertisment

Read More:

Govt Approves PLI Scheme for Electronics Components: Industry Applauds

Union Cabinet Approves Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

Advertisment

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses

MSME Mahotsav 2025: Industry Dialogue on Growth







