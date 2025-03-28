MSME Mahotsav 2025: Industry Dialogue on Growth

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contribute 30% to India’s GDP, account for 50% of total exports, and employ over 110 million people. Their growth is essential for India's economic progress. A PayNearby survey indicates that 68% of MSMEs recognize the benefits of digital adoption, with 31% reporting business growth through digital tools. As India advances toward a $7 trillion economy, digital transformation is expected to enhance MSME productivity, streamline operations, and expand market reach.

Advertisment

MSME Mahotsav 2025, a key event dedicated to MSME development, will take place on April 23–24, 2025, at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi. The event will bring together policymakers, business leaders, and industry experts to explore the role of technology and financial solutions in driving MSME expansion and global competitiveness.

Arvind Singh, Founder & CEO of Quest OntheFRONTIER, said " To achieve our national ambition of Viksit Bharat, MSMEs must play a pivotal role by expanding rapidly, creating jobs, and driving economic momentum. Our mission at MSME Mahotsav is to enable ambitious MSME owners to scale up tenfold within seven years through the right innovation and strategic interventions. Digital adoption remains a hurdle for MSMEs; NASSCOM reports that 65% of tech-enabled MSMEs lack awareness of available tools and 36% are resistant to new technology. Additionally, 72% of them stress the necessity for AI training programs. This raises the need for a collaborative approach where the government is pushing for policy measures like increased credit access, and initiatives like the ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds for startups, along with industry stakeholders encouraging digital adoption, strategic networking, and hands-on guidance. We are building on this momentum to create a conducive ecosystem where visionary 1000+ industry leaders and MSMEs can connect, collaborate, and scale. With workshops, panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings, we are creating a structured space for engagement. This way, we can equip MSMEs to increase their market reach and position themselves as key growth drivers of India's $7 trillion economic ambition.”

MSME Mahotsav 2025: Enabling Growth Through Technology and Finance

Advertisment

MSME Mahotsav 2025 will focus on how AI, automation, and digital infrastructure can drive MSME growth, alongside financial innovations that support sustainable scaling. Key sessions will address:

Stock Exchange Listing – Guidance on accessing public markets.

Global Exports – Strategies for direct-to-consumer international trade.

Defence Sector Opportunities – Insights into contracts and supply chains.

Workforce Development – Enhancing human capital for long-term success.

Organized by Quest Strategy Services, part of the Singapore-based Quest ontheFRONTIER Group, the event aims to provide MSMEs with the knowledge, connections, and tools needed to achieve 10x growth in the next seven years.

Advertisment

Read More:

AI and IoT Powered Production Enables Sustainability

Advertisment

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future

Skilled Talent Acuisition is One of the Major Challenge

Partners Lead the Way in Shaping the Future of Virtualization