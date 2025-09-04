Crestron, a workplace technology and collaboration solutions provider, will showcase two flagship innovations. Sightline Experience and One-Touch Meeting, at InfoComm India 2025. These solutions underline Crestron’s commitment to simplifying hybrid collaboration, improving connectivity, and creating seamless user experiences for workplaces, classrooms, and hospitality environments.

Crestron meeting equity with Visual AI

Advertisment

Sightline Experience is designed to redefine hybrid meetings by ensuring meeting equity. Powered by Automate VX, it combines Visual AI, multi-camera intelligence, speaker tracking, and smart automation to dynamically frame active speakers while maintaining full room visibility. The result: a natural and immersive environment where in-room and remote participants can interact on equal footing.

One-Touch Meeting - Crestron's offering to hybrid work culture

Alongside Sightline, Crestron is also demonstrating its One-Touch Meeting capability. With a single tap, participants can launch fully functional hybrid meetings, eliminating setup delays and reducing complexity. The solution integrates displays, microphones, cameras, and conferencing platforms into one streamlined workflow, making collaboration faster and more reliable across different room sizes.

Jacques Bertrand, Executive Vice President, Crestron Asia, said, “At Crestron, our mission is simple; technology should make life easier, not more complicated. Our solutions are designed to deliver consistency, reliability, and simplicity across every environment, from workplaces to classrooms to hospitality. The Sightline Experience and One-Touch Meeting capability exemplify this approach. Sightline brings meeting equity with Visual AI, while One-Touch Meeting ensures collaboration begins instantly with a single touch. Together, they reflect Crestron’s ongoing commitment to creating intuitive, powerful experiences that connect people seamlessly.”

Towards seamless collaboration

Advertisment

As hybrid work models become standard across industries, organisations are increasingly seeking tools that promote inclusivity and productivity. At booth H01, Crestron experts will demonstrate how Sightline and One-Touch can help eliminate everyday meeting challenges while driving efficiency and user adoption.

By unifying content, collaboration, and control into one ecosystem, Crestron continues to design solutions that make technology feel invisible, allowing people to focus on connecting, learning, and creating.

Read More:

10 innovations shaping India’s green energy future

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta echoes GST reform spirit with Diwali gift for traders

OpenText Partner Led Cybersecurity Strategy for Indian SMBs

Advertisment

Canon India's Print Strategy: AI, Sustainability & Partner Growth with C Sukumaran