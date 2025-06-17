CrowdStrike and AWS Collaborate for Cloud Security Incident Response

At AWS re:Inforce 2025, CrowdStrike announced the launch of Falcon for AWS Security Incident Response, a new program designed to enhance the incident response capabilities of AWS customers. The initiative offers access to CrowdStrike's Falcon cybersecurity platform at preferred rates through the AWS Marketplace, delivering AI-powered incident response and deeper integration into AWS environments.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and frequent, traditional security operations are struggling to keep pace—particularly in dynamic cloud environments. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform addresses this challenge by detecting 96% more threats in half the time, and allowing 66% faster investigations compared to conventional approaches. This performance improvement helps organisations reduce risk and respond to incidents more effectively.

Falcon's Integrated Workflow Across AWS Environments

The Falcon platform is integrated with AWS Security Incident Response, enhancing automated triage and investigation workflows. The combined solution spans the entire security incident lifecycle, providing a comprehensive view of threats and responses within a single interface.

Customers benefit from a unified procurement process, a seamless deployment experience, and improved cloud security posture—all within their existing AWS infrastructure.

Cost-Effective Access via AWS Marketplace

By offering Falcon through the AWS Marketplace, CrowdStrike enables joint customers to streamline acquisition and management while leveraging AWS's secure and resilient infrastructure. The bundled offering also provides cost savings compared to standalone deployments, while supporting scalability and reliability in enterprise cloud environments.

The collaboration between CrowdStrike and AWS reflects a broader industry shift towards AI-native cybersecurity tools that are deeply embedded in cloud ecosystems, aiming to improve response times, reduce risks, and simplify complex security operations.

“Speed is everything in cybersecurity. When cloud intrusions spread at ever-accelerating speeds, organisations can’t afford to wait hours – or days – for help,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Falcon for AWS Security Incident Response puts the proven protection of the Falcon platform into the hands of AWS customers the moment they need it – making AI-powered incident response faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever.”

"In the evolving threat landscape, cloud security needs to be powerful, practical, and properly priced," said Hart Rossman, director of security incident response at AWS. "Falcon for AWS Security Incident Response checks all three boxes – integrating CrowdStrike's AI-native Falcon platform with our enterprise-grade security services at optimised pricing through AWS Marketplace, creating exceptional value for our joint customers.”

