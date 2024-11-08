CrowdStrike Introduces AI Red Team Services to Boost AI Security

CrowdStrike has launched its AI Red Team Services to support the security of AI systems and models, including Large Language Models (LLMs). This new service leverages CrowdStrike’s threat intelligence and expertise in adversary tactics to proactively identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in AI systems, helping organizations innovate securely.

Advertisment

Rising AI Threats Demand Specialized Protection

As AI adoption accelerates, risks such as model tampering, data poisoning, and exposure of sensitive data are increasingly targeting AI applications and data. The compromise of AI systems, including LLMs, could lead to data breaches, reduced model effectiveness, and vulnerability to manipulation. CrowdStrike AI Red Team Services announced at the Fal.Con Europe conference, provides organizations with security assessments specifically for AI systems to detect vulnerabilities and misconfigurations that could result in unauthorized access or data breaches.

Key Features of CrowdStrike AI Red Team Services

Advertisment

Proactive AI Defense: Identifies vulnerabilities in AI systems, aligning with OWASP Top 10 LLM attack techniques, to enhance protection against new threats.

Real-World Adversarial Emulations: Offers tailored attack scenarios to test AI applications against relevant threats.

Comprehensive Security Validation: Delivers actionable insights to improve the resilience of AI integrations in a dynamic threat landscape.

With advanced red team exercises, penetration testing, and tools like Falcon Cloud Security AI-SPM and Falcon Data Protection, CrowdStrike’s AI Red Team Services aim to secure AI-driven innovation.

“AI is revolutionizing industries, while also opening new doors for cyberattacks,” said Tom Etheridge, chief global services officer, CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike leads the way in protecting organizations as they embrace emerging technologies and drive innovation. Our new AI Red Team Services identify and help to neutralize potential attack vectors before adversaries can strike, ensuring AI systems remain secure and resilient against sophisticated attacks.”

Advertisment

Integrated Approach to Threat Detection and Response

The CrowdStrike Security Cloud and AI-powered Falcon platform utilizes real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, advanced adversary techniques, and enriched telemetry across the enterprise to deliver precise threat detection, automated protection, and effective remediation.

The platform supports threat hunting capabilities and provides prioritized visibility into vulnerabilities, enabling organizations to enhance their security posture through proactive and efficient threat management.

Advertisment

Read More:

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity - Benefits and Risks