CrowdStrike to acquire Onum to strengthen Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

CrowdStrike has announced its intent to acquire Onum, a company specialising in real-time telemetry pipeline management. With this acquisition, the company aims to enhance Falcon Next-Gen SIEM by building a stronger data foundation for agentic security and IT operations. The integration is expected to reduce onboarding friction while enabling autonomous detection capabilities.

George Kurtz, CEO and founder, CrowdStrike, said, “Our Next-Gen SIEM is the engine that powers the modern SOC, and data is the fuel that makes the engine run. Onum is both a pipeline and a filter, which will stream high-quality, filtered data directly into the platform to drive autonomous cybersecurity at scale. This is how we stop breaches at the speed of AI while giving customers complete control over their entire data ecosystem – well beyond cybersecurity.”

The Falcon platform and Next-Gen SIEM

CrowdStrike positions its Next-Gen SIEM as the driving force behind the adoption of the Falcon platform, which it describes as the operating system of cybersecurity. Built on a hyper-scalable data foundation, Falcon is helping customers address complex security and IT observability challenges. The company says Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is increasingly being linked with AI SOC transformation, offering capabilities and cost efficiencies that legacy systems cannot match.

Onum’s role in the ecosystem

Onum brings a stateless, in-memory architecture that complements Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. Its technology allows for faster onboarding, better data control, and in-pipeline analysis that applies Falcon’s AI-powered detections to third-party data sources even before the data enters the platform.

Pedro Castillo, founder and CEO, Onum, said, “Onum was founded on the belief that pipelines should do more than transport data; they should transform data into real-time intelligence. By joining CrowdStrike, we can deliver this vision at an unprecedented scale to accelerate SOC transformation on a global scale. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in defining real-time telemetry pipeline management, and we look forward to bringing that innovation to the Falcon platform.”

Breakthrough capabilities

According to CrowdStrike, the addition of Onum to Falcon Next-Gen SIEM will deliver improvements across three dimensions:

Speed : Processes up to five times more events per second compared to competitors, handling data in real time instead of batch methods.

Cost : Optimised filtering that reduces storage costs by up to 50 per cent.

Outcomes: Pipeline detection before data enters Falcon, enabling up to 70% faster incident response with 40% less ingestion overhead.

Removing data migration hurdles

Migrating data into Next-Gen SIEM has traditionally been a bottleneck, often requiring third-party tools. With Onum integrated, CrowdStrike expects to eliminate this challenge by enabling native data streaming and detection within the Falcon platform, reducing both complexity and cost for customers.

