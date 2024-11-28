CUSP Services Partners Interlock Marketing to Support IT Businesses

CUSP Services has announced a strategic partnership with Interlock Marketing to provide integrated sales and marketing solutions to emerging IT services and software businesses. The collaboration aims to deliver cost-effective and high-impact strategies for startups, scaleups, and mid-sized companies in the technology sector.

Addressing Key Challenges for Tech Companies

The partnership seeks to address the unique challenges faced by technology businesses, especially those with budgetary and staffing constraints. Through this alliance, CUSP Services and Interlock Marketing will offer scalable, data-driven solutions that improve return on investment (ROI) for marketing spending, increase market presence, and enhance brand recognition.

Supporting Growth for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Startups and small businesses often face difficulties in standing out within a competitive market. The partnership between CUSP and Interlock aims to support these businesses by offering sales and marketing strategies that scale with their growth. The collaboration ensures that as these companies expand, their strategies evolve to maintain strong performance and results.

CUSP Services, led by MB Sam, who brings 30 years of experience from multinational organizations, leverages its industry expertise to help technology companies drive revenue growth and navigate the challenges of the evolving tech landscape.

“This partnership with Interlock Marketing Consultancy marks an important milestone for CUSP as we continue to expand our footprint in the fast-evolving technology marketing sector,” said MB Sam, Founder and CEO of CUSP Services. “Having spent three decades at leading technology firms, I understand the challenges and opportunities faced by tech companies today. By joining hands with Interlock, we are better positioned to offer end-to-end solutions that drive both revenue and brand strength for our customers across the IT domain.”

“We are excited to partner with CUSP Services and leverage their unique understanding of business growth in the tech space,” said Jayesh George, Founder and CEO of Interlock Marketing Consultancy. “This collaboration allows us to offer comprehensive, technology-specific marketing strategies that not only align with our customers’ business goals but also accelerate growth for them in an increasingly competitive global market.” Jayesh further added, “By combining our strength in PR with CUSP’s strategic business insights, we are confident in our ability to help technology companies navigate the complexities of growth and market positioning.” Jayesh has 25 years of experience in Tech Marketing at leading technology firms. He is an innovative, results-driven specialist with a proven track record in successful marketing strategy development and execution.

CUSP Services and Interlock Marketing Partner to Support IT Outsourcing

Expanding Technology Marketing Outsourcing with Bespoke Solutions

As outsourcing in technology marketing grows, businesses are increasingly looking for partners who can provide tailored solutions to improve operational efficiency, brand visibility, and revenue. The collaboration between CUSP Services and Interlock Marketing combines strategic advisory with innovative marketing solutions, helping clients scale effectively in a rapidly changing market.

Key Services for IT Companies Outsourcing Marketing Functions

The partnership focuses on key areas such as identifying target segments, market positioning, brand development, and creating frameworks for profit acceleration. These services are customized to meet the specific needs of IT companies outsourcing their business and marketing functions, ensuring that the solutions are aligned with their goals and growth trajectory.

Advertisment

