Tech Mahindra Partners AWS for Autonomous Networks Operations Platform

Tech Mahindra, a global technology consulting and digital solutions provider, has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop an Autonomous Networks Operations Platform (ANOP). Designed for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprise customers, the platform leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI (GenAI) technologies powered by AWS. It enables a shift from traditional on-premises network operations to a proactive, real-time hybrid cloud model.

Advertisment

Driving Efficiency with Advanced AI and Cloud Integration

The collaboration combines Tech Mahindra’s expertise in telecom networks and GenAI with AWS services such as Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed platform for building, training, and deploying machine learning models. ANOP is designed to enhance Network Operations Center (NOC) productivity by over 50%, reducing field visits by more than 15% and improving Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) for network and service incidents by 30%. Additionally, it speeds up network and service configuration processes by over 30%, boosting operational efficiency and implementation timelines.

Key AWS Services in the Partnership

Advertisment

The ANOP platform integrates key AWS tools, including:

Amazon SageMaker: Provides fully managed infrastructure, tools, and workflows for ML model deployment.

Amazon Bedrock: A fully managed service offering access to high-performing foundation models from leading AI providers via a single API. It ensures secure, private, and responsible AI practices, allowing CSPs and enterprises to build GenAI applications confidently.

Strategic Benefits

Advertisment

This partnership highlights the potential of integrating AI-driven innovations with cloud-based platforms to revolutionize network operations. By transitioning to a hybrid cloud model, CSPs and enterprises can enhance operational agility, reduce costs, and deliver superior service reliability.

Manish Mangal, Chief Technology Officer, Telecom & Global Business Head of network Services at Tech Mahindra, said, “The communications industry is at a pivotal junction of deploying disaggregated, virtualized and cloud-native RAN networks. Our collaboration with AWS empowers telcos to simplify operations, modernize networks, and unlock revenue through advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning. By integrating AWS’s GenAI, our Autonomous Networks Operations Platform delivers real-time insights, and intelligent workflows, and supports O-RAN adoption for efficient, proactive network management.



Tech Mahindra Tests O-RAN Functions on AWS EKS Anywhere

Advertisment

Tech Mahindra is currently testing and validating O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network) functions on Amazon's EKS Anywhere (EKS-A) platform. This collaboration focuses on testing and validating Distributed Unit (DU) and Central Unit (CU) network functions, which will accelerate the cloudification of RAN (Radio Access Network) at the edge. By combining the strengths of both organizations, this initiative aims to drive broader industry benefits through enhanced network performance and edge computing capabilities.



Robin Harwani, Head of Telco Industry Solutions at AWS, said, “The collaboration to integrate AWS’s AI/ML, including generative AI offerings to build Tech Mahindra’s Autonomous Networks Operations Platform, is an important step to help telco operators bring acceleration in their network operations transformation. Through this effort, network operators can get generative AI-enabled actionable and just-in-time recommendations such as for NOC operations, field dispatch optimization, as well as automated self-healing for preventive actions. This will make it easier for operators to more proactively manage and optimize network performance and reduce their operational expenditure.”

Read More:

Advertisment

Tech Mahindra Partners Horizon3.ai offering AI-based Cyber Resilience

Partners are Integrating Security Solutions