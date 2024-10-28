CyberArk and DSCI Launch Report on Multi-Cloud Identity Management

CyberArk, in partnership with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), has launched a report titled Orchestrating Multi-Cloud Identities - A Unified Approach to Access Management. Released during CyberArk’s annual flagship event, Impact World Tour 2024 in Mumbai, the report explores strategies for managing identities across multi-cloud environments. The report emphasizes that, when effectively deployed, SaaS solutions offer security benefits that strengthen organizations' cybersecurity measures, particularly within complex IT frameworks. The findings aim to guide businesses in optimizing access management practices for enhanced data protection and security in a multi-cloud landscape.

Vinayak Godse, CEO, of the Data Security Council of India, said, “Over the past two decades, the cloud revolution has fundamentally transformed the digital landscape, with its momentum continuing to accelerate. As organisations increasingly embrace it, advanced SaaS solutions are emerging as key enablers, providing remarkable flexibility to meet diverse security needs. Also, SaaS platforms can be centrally managed for identity and access management across multi-cloud environments. They support seamless multi-cloud strategies, empowering organisations to maintain a unified and robust security posture across various cloud environments.”

SaaS Adoption in India’s Critical Sectors Remains Limited

In India, sectors like healthcare, financial services, and government face persistent cyber risks due to high-value assets and reliance on legacy systems lacking modern identity security. Although cloud service adoption is growing, progress remains slow due to regulatory and security concerns. Global projections suggest 60% of banks may adopt SaaS by 2026, potentially reducing operational costs by 30%. However, India's healthcare SaaS market, expected to reach $42.13 billion by 2027, still faces challenges with data privacy and legacy integration. Manufacturing and logistics are adopting SaaS at a 15% growth rate, though overall uptake is gradual.

Benefits of SaaS for Enhanced Security

SaaS solutions offer critical security benefits for complex IT infrastructures, helping organizations improve cybersecurity:

Centralized Identity Management: SaaS provides single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, reducing password fatigue and credential reuse, which mitigates phishing risks.

Proactive Threat Detection: SaaS providers leverage 24/7 security operations centres (SOCs) with AI-powered threat detection to address vulnerabilities swiftly.

Rapid Patch Management: SaaS addresses critical security patches quickly, mitigating risks compared to organizations’ average 97-day delay.

Cost-Effective Security: Scalable expertise and resources in SaaS reduce smaller organisations' financial and operational burden.

Data Protection: End-to-end encryption and data residency controls align with regulatory requirements.

Future-Ready SaaS with Emerging Technologies

Technologies like AI, blockchain, edge computing, and quantum-safe cryptography are advancing SaaS identity management, further supporting secure and efficient SaaS implementation for organizations that adapt to these evolving security strategies.

