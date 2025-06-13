CyberArk Updates MSP Console and Partner Program for Identity Security Growth

CyberArk has introduced new enhancements to its managed services strategy with updates to both its management console and partner program, aimed at helping Managed Services Providers (MSPs) expand identity security offerings and drive sustainable growth.
The company unveiled the CyberArk MSP Hub, a cloud-based management console designed as a centralised access point for MSPs. The console enables service providers to efficiently deliver and manage the CyberArk Identity Security Platform across multiple customer environments. With streamlined onboarding and administration capabilities, the hub is built to simplify operations while scaling identity security services.
Alongside the platform update, CyberArk is also rolling out a new partner program tailored for MSPs. The program is structured to support service providers with tools, training, and resources that align with their delivery models, offering pathways to recurring revenue through identity-focused managed services.
“In a hyper-connected world, selecting the right MSP is about finding a trusted partner that strengthens both daily operations and cybersecurity posture,” said Micheal Steele, Sr. Security Operations Manager, Optiv. “With CyberArk MSP solutions, we have maximised efficiency, enabling us to focus on delivering identity security value to every customer we serve.”
CyberArk Expands Identity Security Capabilities for MSPs with Enhanced Services and Centralised Console
CyberArk is expanding its support for Managed Services Providers (MSPs) through a unified identity security approach powered by the CyberArk Identity Security Platform. Over 300 existing MSP partners, along with new entrants to the program, can now deliver converged identity security services covering Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), and Identity and Access Management (IAM).
MSP Hub: Central Access Point for Identity Security Management
At the core of this expansion is the MSP Hub, a SaaS-based upgrade to the previous MSP Console. The MSP Hub acts as a centralised management platform, providing multi-tenant administration and direct connectivity to all managed CyberArk customer environments. This allows MSPs to streamline operations and build differentiated identity security services that cover both human and machine identities.
The updated CyberArk offering provides the following benefits to service providers:
-
Improved operational efficiency through centralised visibility and management of multiple customer environments via the MSP Hub.
-
Service differentiation by offering a full range of identity security capabilities—PAM, IGA, and IAM—within a unified framework.
-
Scalable profitability with an MSP-optimised partner program, including dedicated SKUs and a tiered discount model designed to support recurring revenue growth.
“CyberArk is committed to empowering MSP partners with tools that drive value and operational excellence, making it easy to adopt the full extent of our platform and helping them grow their identity security practices," said Eduarda Camacho, Chief Operating Officer at CyberArk. "CyberArk’s SaaS-based platform and console are a scalable and simple-to-use way for MSPs to offer the industry’s most complete set of identity security services, helping address their customers' complex identity-centric challenges with reduced time-to-value and driving sustainable revenue growth.
Read More:
MSP Market is Majorly Driven by AI Adoption : Rajesh Chhabra, Acronis
Zendesk Partner Program: A Simplified Guide for the IT Channel Ecosystem
Challenges of Indian System Integrators: Adapting to Survive and Thrive
How Vendors Empowering System Integrators for AI & Data Transformation