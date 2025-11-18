Dangerous celebrity deepfakes fuel new wave of online scams

A new analysis highlights how cybercriminals are exploiting popular personalities to lure people into fraudulent schemes. The findings show a sharp rise in AI-generated endorsements, giveaways, and promotional messages that mimic well-known individuals.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan tops the list of the most misused names in deceptive content. He is followed by Alia Bhatt and Elon Musk. People in India report seeing these three the most in manipulated videos and images designed to push fake offers, malicious links, or bogus product promotions.

The study notes that 90 per cent of Indians have come across fake or AI-generated celebrity endorsements. Many have lost money as a result, with an average loss of Rs 34,500 per victim.

What people are seeing online

The spread of manipulated content goes beyond mainstream stars. Six in ten respondents say they have seen similar fake endorsements using influencers or online personalities. This suggests a broader shift in how scams are packaged and delivered.

Scammers now need only a few seconds of someone’s voice to build a convincing imitation. These clips are then used to promote:

Skincare products

Giveaways

Crypto and trading schemes

Trending gadgets and supplements

Each category accounts for roughly 40 per cent of deceptive posts, pointing to a wide range of tactics.

Voice behind the warning

Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering, McAfee, said the shift is significant. “Deepfakes have changed the game for cybercriminals; they’re no longer hacking systems, they’re hacking human trust,” he said. He added that India’s strong engagement with celebrity content creates an environment where fake videos can circulate at high speed. Mukherjee noted that the technology can now “effortlessly mimic the voices, faces, and mannerisms of people we admire,” making it difficult to detect manipulation without proper tools.

Younger users at higher risk

The research points to clear demographic trends. India’s heavy use of messaging and social platforms, 95 per cent on WhatsApp, 94 per cent on YouTube and 84 per cent on Instagram, amplifies the exposure.

Younger groups appear more likely to click on fake celebrity ads:

62 per cent of users aged 35–44

60 per cent of users aged 25–34

53 per cent of users aged 18–24

Scepticism rises with age. Only 46 per cent of those aged 45–54 and 17 per cent of people over 65 say they have fallen for such scams.

Tools to spot manipulated content

To counter these trends, the company behind the report combines education with AI-based detection. Its tool analyses text, email, and video to flag suspicious elements and warn users before they engage with harmful content. As manipulated media grows harder to distinguish manually, the aim is to give users a way to verify material before clicking, sharing, or purchasing.

Trust as the target

The study concludes that scammers are exploiting public trust placed in celebrities and influencers. The individuals featured in these deepfakes are not involved. Their images and voices are used without consent, turning recognition into a liability for consumers.

The overall message is direct: as manipulated media becomes more sophisticated, awareness and verification become essential.

