Datadog appoints Namit D'Cruz for India SAARC

Datadog appoints Namit D'Cruz as Regional Vice President for Enterprise in India and SAARC, signalling a renewed focus on expanding its enterprise presence across South Asia. In his new role, D'Cruz will be responsible for shaping and executing Datadog’s enterprise strategy across the region.

Advertisment

His responsibilities expand beyond leading the company’s enterprise business in southern India to include building and strengthening customer relationships across India and SAARC. The role also includes overseeing the growth of Datadog’s India team across sales, in-region support, alliances and channel partnerships, marketing, and SDR operations.

Focus on enterprise AI, security, and observability

According to Datadog, the appointment comes at a time when enterprises are moving from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment across customer experience, automation, and operational efficiency.

“Enterprises are increasingly moving beyond experimentation to deploy AI for customer experience, scale, automation, and operational efficiency,” said D'Cruz. He added that as AI adoption grows, visibility, governance, and reliability across AI-driven systems are becoming critical to digital resilience.

Advertisment

D'Cruz said Datadog enables organisations to gain end-to-end observability across the AI stack, covering infrastructure, GPUs, models, and agents, while addressing cost control, risk detection, and responsible AI adoption.

India and SAARC as strategic growth markets

India continues to be a key growth market for Datadog, driven by strong enterprise adoption of cloud, security, and AI-led operations.

“India has become a critical growth market for Datadog,” said Rob Thorne, VP APJ, Datadog. He noted that continued investment in the region reflects both customer demand and the depth of available talent. Thorne said D'Cruz’s leadership experience and understanding of the regional market will be important as Datadog scales its teams and deepens customer relationships across India and SAARC.

Advertisment

Experience across large-scale transformation

D'Cruz brings more than two decades of experience in leading large-scale digital and cloud transformation initiatives. During his tenure at Datadog, he has played a key role in strengthening the company’s enterprise presence in India, supporting large organisations in modernising infrastructure and gaining real-time visibility into complex technology environments.

Prior to joining Datadog, D'Cruz held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, where he worked on building and scaling the digital-native business in India, supporting high-growth companies in leveraging cloud platforms to drive innovation.

Company background

Datadog provides an observability and security platform for cloud applications. Its SaaS platform integrates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, and cloud security to deliver unified visibility across technology stacks. The platform is used by organisations across industries to support digital transformation, cloud migration, collaboration, and operational efficiency.