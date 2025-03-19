DE-CIX India Partners with Ishan Technologies for Interconnection Services

DE-CIX India, an Indian Interconnection Platform, has partnered with Ishan Technologies, a Pan-India ICT services provider, to establish a Network-to-Network Interface (NNI) at Ishan’s Mumbai Data Center. This MeitY-empanelled, SOC 2, PCI, and HIPAA-compliant Tier 3 facility offers secure cloud services in India, enhancing enterprise-grade digital infrastructure.

Expanding Interconnection Reach

This collaboration strengthens DE-CIX India's interconnection ecosystem, enabling Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), Over-the-Top (OTT) players, and other digital service providers to access high-performance, low-latency connectivity.

As India's digital transformation accelerates, reliable interconnection has become critical. DE-CIX India’s interconnection platforms facilitate the direct exchange of internet traffic, ensuring efficient, low-latency data delivery. By establishing an NNI at the Ishan Mumbai Data Center, DE-CIX India improves accessibility to its interconnection services.

Ishan Data Center’s Value Proposition

Ishan Mumbai Data Center offers end-to-end network connectivity, system integration, and lift-and-shift migration services backed by Ishan Technologies’ robust connectivity solutions. This infrastructure enhances network performance and supports low-latency digital operations across India.

Global Connectivity & Strategic Partnerships

This collaboration enhances business access to global interconnection services, complementing DE-CIX India’s partnerships with GCX and e&. These alliances have expanded DE-CIX India's global connectivity, integrating GCX’s submarine cable infrastructure for improved interconnection with the Middle East, Europe, the USA, and Asia. Additionally, the partnership with e& has established a direct internet corridor between the UAE and India, leveraging e&’s SmartHub Internet Exchange to optimize connectivity and performance.

The partnership between DE-CIX India and Ishan Technologies supports businesses in meeting current and future connectivity demands by offering:

Scalable Solutions for emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, and edge computing.

Sustainable, energy-efficient infrastructure aligned with eco-friendly business initiatives.

Nationwide interconnection with localized optimization, ensuring low-latency, high-performance connectivity tailored to business needs.

This collaboration strengthens India’s digital infrastructure, supporting businesses with reliable, high-speed interconnection to drive digital transformation.

“This collaboration with Ishan Technologies marks a pivotal step in our mission to build India’s most dependable interconnection ecosystem," said Sudhir Kunder, CBO of DE-CIX India. "In today’s AI, IoT, and 5G-driven world, businesses need more than just connectivity—they need a seamless, high-performance interconnection framework. Partnering with Ishan Technologies extends our reach, providing ultra-low latency, carrier-neutral, and globally interconnected pathways.”

Beyond expanding infrastructure, this partnership simplifies connectivity for 20,000 Odd SMEs, SMBs, and enterprises that Ishan serves. Additionally, 400+ ISPs across India can now leverage DE-CIX’s global-standard interconnection platform while benefiting from Ishan’s robust last-mile networks and Points of Presence. This synergy ensures that businesses can scale effortlessly, ISPs can enhance service delivery, and digital transformation accelerates with smarter, faster, and more secure data movement.

Commenting on this partnership, Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and MD, Ishan Technologies, said, “Today’s enterprises demand seamless interconnection to power their cloud applications, data analytics, and AI-driven operations. The industry is witnessing a paradigm shift where traditional network models are no longer sufficient. Our partnership with DE-CIX India ensures that businesses can future-proof their digital infrastructure with unparalleled speed, security, and reliability. Ishan’s state-of-the-art data center will serve as a critical hub, enabling organizations to upscale efficiently and harness the potential of next-generation digital solutions.”

