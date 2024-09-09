Dell and Red Hat Introduce RHEL AI with Dell PowerEdge Servers

Dell Technologies and Red Hat have announced the integration of Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) with Dell PowerEdge servers. RHEL AI is an AI-optimized operating system platform designed to facilitate the development, testing, and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI models. As part of this collaboration, RHEL AI is now a preferred platform on Dell PowerEdge R760xa servers.

Simplifying AI Implementation

The joint effort by Dell and Red Hat is aimed at helping organizations implement AI and machine learning (AI/ML) strategies more efficiently. By delivering a consistent AI experience on optimized hardware, this collaboration focuses on powering enterprise applications across various industries. Dell PowerEdge servers with RHEL AI offer a continuously tested and validated hardware solution, including support for NVIDIA accelerated computing, to enhance AI model deployment and scalability.

Some of the Features of RHEL AI

RHEL AI integrates open-source Granite large language models (LLMs) from IBM Research, along with InstructLab model alignment tools based on the Large-scale Alignment for chatbot (LAB) methodology. The solution is available as a bootable Red Hat Enterprise Linux image for server deployments across hybrid cloud environments. It is also part of Red Hat OpenShift AI, a hybrid cloud machine learning operations (MLOps) platform that enables organizations to scale models and InstructLab across distributed cluster environments.



Joe Fernandes, vice president and general manager, Generative AI Foundation Model Platforms, Red Hat -

“AI by nature requires extensive resources spanning enabled servers, compute power and GPUs. As organizations evaluate and implement gen AI use cases, they must build on a platform that can scale with their business while also providing the agility to experiment and develop AI-driven innovations. By collaborating with Dell Technologies to validate and empower RHEL AI on Dell PowerEdge servers, we are enabling customers with greater confidence and flexibility to harness the power of gen AI workloads across hybrid cloud environments and propel their business into the future.”



Arun Narayanan, senior vice president, Dell Technologies

“Validating RHEL AI for AI workloads on Dell PowerEdge servers provides customers with greater confidence that the servers, GPUs and foundational platforms are tested and validated on an ongoing basis. This simplifies the gen AI user experience and accelerates the process to build and deploy critical AI workloads on a trusted software stack.”

Anil Sethi, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

“Dell Technologies’ collaboration with Red Hat on AI is an exciting update for businesses across the globe, focused on creating their mark through digital transformation. RHEL AI will be facilitating seamless enterprise development, testing, and deployment of AI and GenerativeAI models empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology. Integrating RHEL AI with our advanced PowerEdge servers provides a robust, validated platform that simplifies AI adoption and accelerates digital transformation. As AI-driven strategies gain momentum, this initiative will help businesses harness AI’s full potential and drive growth in a dynamic digital landscape. This collaboration presents an opportunity for Indian enterprises to explore future-ready offerings with Dell Technologies which can support their journey towards the future of work, with the tools needed to innovate and scale.”

Bob Pette, vice president, Enterprise Platforms, NVIDIA

“In today’s fast-paced market, it is critical for organizations to be equipped with validated and trusted AI-enabled solutions to kick-start their gen AI use cases. Red Hat and Dell will extend gen AI capabilities for customers with an optimized experience for NVIDIA accelerated computing, including NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, with Dell PowerEdge servers and RHEL AI.”

