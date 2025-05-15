Dell Technologies Launches New AI-Powered PC Lineup

Dell Technologies has introduced redesigned AI-enabled PCs as part of its Dell Plus series. The new lineup consists of the Dell 14 Plus, Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus, and Dell 16 Plus models.

Product Specifications:

- Microsoft Copilot+ AI integration

- Standard and convertible form factors

- Security and productivity features

The PCs are designed for general productivity users, creative professionals, and Mobile computing scenarios. This release follows Dell's ongoing brand consolidation strategy, which aims to streamline product selection across its consumer and professional computing segments.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, VP and MD, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India said, “Dell Technologies is at the forefront of transforming personal computing in the age of AI. As the industry evolves, we are leading the charge to redefine the PC—not as just a tool, but as an intelligent digital ally. Our innovative portfolio is built to address real-world user needs, offering seamless performance from everyday tasks to professional-grade applications. Powered by advanced processors and AI accelerators, our latest devices enable users to navigate the complexities of an AI-driven world with confidence. This launch represents a pivotal moment for the future of personal computing—smarter, more adaptive, and ready to meet the demands of tomorrow.”

Atul Mehta, Senior Director & General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies said, “Dell is leading the way in innovation with AI-powered PCs, solidifying its position as India’s Most Trusted brand. With the launch of our Plus portfolio, we’re redefining how people work, create, and connect by integrating advanced AI capabilities. In India’s dynamic retail landscape, Dell combines cutting-edge AI PCs with exceptional customer service to meet the unique needs of consumers. Our focus on innovation and reliability continues to empower Indian users, driving the next wave of growth in one of the world’s most exciting markets.”

Advertisment

Advertisment

Advertisment

Advertisment

