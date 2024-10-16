Dell Technologies Unveils New Solutions for AI Workloads

Dell Technologies has announced new integrated rack-scalable systems, along with server, storage, and data management innovations as part of its Dell AI Factory initiative. These advancements are designed to support high-density computing and scale AI workloads efficiently, addressing the growing demands of AI-driven applications.

“The Dell AI Factory is at the forefront of AI datacenter transformation. Dell Technologies' latest solutions, from liquid cooling to high-density compute, offer Indian businesses the power and flexibility to tackle complex AI workloads. These advancements ensure that organizations can scale efficiently, reduce energy consumption, and stay ahead in a dynamic, competitive market, all while building a more sustainable data infrastructure for the future,” said Anil Sethi, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

Dell Technologies Introduces Advanced Cooling and AI-Ready Platforms with New Innovations for Accelerated Computer

Dell Technologies has launched new cooling innovations and AI-ready platforms as part of its continued efforts to meet the growing demands of accelerated computing. The Dell Integrated Rack 7000 (IR7000), designed to support high-density computing, incorporates advanced cooling technologies and offers future-proof scalability.

The Dell Integrated Rack 7000 (IR7000), built on Open Compute Project (OCP) standards, is designed to handle modern accelerated computing workloads. Key features include:

High-Density Support: The 21-inch rack supports both CPU and GPU density, accommodating advanced architectures with wider, taller server sleds.

Advanced Cooling Capabilities: Designed with liquid cooling in mind, the rack can cool up to 480KW and capture nearly 100% of the heat produced.

Flexible and Scalable: The IR7000 supports both Dell and off-the-shelf networking, offering flexibility for a variety of deployment needs.

Optimized Deployment: Dell Integrated Rack Scalable Systems (IRSS) simplify the deployment process with a fully integrated, plug-and-play rack system optimized for AI workloads.

AI-Ready Platforms for Dell IR7000

Dell PowerEdge XE9712: Optimized for AI workloads, this platform supports dense acceleration for large-scale AI deployments. It features NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, supporting 36 NVIDIA Grace CPUs and 72 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. The platform allows for faster real-time trillion-parameter LLM inferencing and delivers high energy efficiency with liquid cooling.



Dell PowerEdge M7725: Targeted at sectors such as research, government, fintech, and education, the M7725 is designed for high-performance computing. Powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, the platform provides 24K-27K cores per rack with 64 or 72 two-socket nodes and features both direct liquid cooling and air cooling options.

Unstructured Storage and Data Management Innovations

Dell has enhanced its unstructured data storage portfolio with innovations to support AI workloads.

Dell PowerScale: Certified for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, PowerScale now includes updates that enhance data management, improve AI performance, and increase storage density with new 61TB drives.



Data Lakehouse Enhancements: The Dell Data Lakehouse platform now offers features like disaster recovery, automated schema discovery, and new management APIs to streamline AI data management and operations.

Dell Generative AI Solutions with Intel

Dell has partnered with Intel to introduce Dell Generative AI Solutions as part of the Dell AI Factory. These solutions include Dell PowerEdge XE9680 with Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators, providing preconfigured and flexible platforms for generative AI use cases such as content creation, digital assistants, and code generation.

These innovations mark Dell's ongoing commitment to advancing AI, accelerated computing, and efficient data management across multiple sectors.

