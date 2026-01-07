Dell UltraSharp monitors CES 2026 debut

At CES 2026, Dell expanded its UltraSharp portfolio with two new monitors designed for professional environments that require high information density, accurate color reproduction, and simplified connectivity. The announcements include the Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor and the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor, both introducing firsts in their respective categories.

Advertisment

The displays address distinct user needs, ranging from large-scale multitasking in enterprise settings to precision-driven creative workflows in media and design.

Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor: Single-screen multitasking

The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is positioned as a replacement for complex multi-monitor setups. Featuring a 51.5-inch curved 6K display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, it uses IPS Black panel technology to deliver deeper blacks and improved contrast compared to conventional IPS panels.

Dell states that the monitor offers higher pixel density and more total pixels than a configuration using multiple QHD and 4K displays, while occupying less desk space. The panel operates at 129 pixels per inch and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Advertisment

Designed for users managing multiple applications at once, the monitor supports connections to up to four PCs simultaneously. Its internal multi-stream transport works with picture-by-picture mode to treat each screen segment as an independent display. A built-in KVM switch allows a single keyboard and mouse to control all connected systems.

Connectivity and eye comfort features

The monitor integrates Thunderbolt 4 with up to 140W of power delivery through a single cable, supporting both Windows and macOS systems. Pop-out front ports provide quick access to USB-C and USB-A connections, alongside Ethernet for wired networking.

Eye comfort is a central design focus. The display has achieved the highest tier of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, with Dell citing reduced blue light emissions compared to competing monitors. An ambient light sensor adjusts brightness automatically during extended work sessions.

Advertisment

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor: Precision for creative work

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor targets professionals working in color-sensitive environments such as film, video, and product design. It features a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel with an infinite contrast ratio and support for DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Dolby Vision HDR.

Out-of-the-box color accuracy is rated at Delta E below 1, with broad coverage of DCI-P3 and Display P3 color spaces. The monitor also supports additional professional color standards, enabling consistency across production workflows.

A built-in colorimeter allows calibration data to be stored directly on the display. Dell notes that this enables IT teams to manage calibration remotely, reducing the need for physical access. Programmable keys and dedicated color management software provide further control for both users and administrators.

Advertisment

Anti-glare design and sustainability focus

The QD-OLED monitor incorporates an anti-glare low-reflectance coating, intended to maintain image clarity in brightly lit work environments. Dell positions this combination of panel technology and surface treatment as a response to practical studio and office conditions.

Both UltraSharp monitors are manufactured using recycled materials, including post-consumer plastics, recycled aluminum, steel, and glass. Packaging is made entirely from renewable and recyclable materials, aligning the products with Dell’s broader sustainability commitments.

Pricing and availability

The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor will be available globally starting January 6, 2026, with pricing set at US$2,899.99 with a stand and US$2,799.99 without. The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor is priced at US$2,599.99 and is scheduled for global availability beginning February 24, 2026.

Advertisment

Together, the announcements underline Dell’s focus at CES 2026 on professional display solutions that prioritize resolution, connectivity, color accuracy, and long-term usability.