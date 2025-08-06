Deloitte India and Embark join hands to drive next phase of GCC growth

India’s role as a global hub for digital infrastructure continues to gain momentum, with Global Capability Centres (GCCs) emerging as key contributors to the country’s economy. From contributing US$19 billion in 2015 to over US$68 billion today, GCCs are steadily transforming from cost centres to strategic value creators.

Recognising this shift, Deloitte India has entered a strategic alliance with Embark, an integrated GCC platform, to provide end-to-end solutions that support the establishment and scaling of GCCs across industries.

The alliance aims to deliver a comprehensive suite of services covering strategy, advisory, technology, operations and infrastructure. This includes GCC operating model design, legal and tax compliance, facility setup, payroll and talent management, procurement, finance, risk and compliance. The approach is designed to simplify complexity, reduce risk and accelerate outcomes for companies setting up or expanding their GCC presence in India.

Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia, said, “We are beginning to see a significant shift in global enterprises’ drivers for setting up a GCC. What started as pure capacity models for enterprise support functions are now moving towards becoming cognitive command centres housing emerging tech capabilities such as AI, ER&D and other digital capabilities. Carrying an achievable vision of 5,000 GCCs in the next five years, this sector is poised to generate USD150–USD 200 billion in direct economic impact by tapping talent beyond metros. This alliance between Deloitte India’s GCC advisory and Embark’s on-ground execution offers a seamless, end-to-end solution that showcases the true ‘art of the possible’ where complementary strengths converge.”

Deepak Mowdhgalya, Partner, Deloitte India, added, “What we are seeing today is not just the growth of GCCs but a fundamental shift in how global organisations view India as a strategic hub for innovation, beyond mere execution. Yet, many companies struggle to convert vision into reality due to a lack of a trusted advisor-led support system. This alliance with Embark is designed to solve that challenge. By bringing together complementary strengths under one roof, we enable enterprises to move from intent to impact faster, with greater confidence, proven ability and long-term scalability.”

Aravind Maiya, Co-founder & CEO of Embark, said, “We are delighted to partner with Deloitte India to offer a first-of-its-kind, integrated GCC solution in India. Our combined strengths will enable global companies to seamlessly enter and scale in the Indian market, using world-class infrastructure.”

With over 1,800 GCCs currently operating in India and projections estimating between 2,400 and 5,000 by 2030, this alliance underscores the country’s growing significance as the epicentre of global enterprise innovation and transformation.

