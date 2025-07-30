WSO2CON Asia 2025: Purpose driven innovation and open source at scale

The first day of WSO2Con Asia 2025 brought together global customers, partners, and industry leaders to discuss the future of digital transformation, open source, and purpose-driven innovation. Senior leaders from WSO2 shared the company’s two-decade journey, the impact of its platforms, and the vision for the years ahead.

Setting the Stage: Devaka Randeniya on Customer Success and Partnership

Devaka Randeniya, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), opened the conference by reflecting on WSO2’s growth and the role of its partner ecosystem in driving success.

“Over the last 20 years, our customers and partners have been at the heart of everything we do,” Randeniya said. “This event is a celebration of collaboration and shared impact.” He emphasized that WSO2’s continued innovation is grounded in the feedback and needs of its customer base.

A Founder’s Vision: Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana on Two Decades of Open Source

In his keynote, Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, Founder and CEO of WSO2, reflected on the company’s 20-year journey as an open-source pioneer.

“We started with a belief that open source could truly democratize technology. Two decades later, we see that vision playing out globally,” he noted.

Dr. Weerawarana highlighted how WSO2’s platforms today support governments, banks, healthcare providers, and enterprises worldwide. He pointed to large-scale implementations such as digital identity systems and national tax infrastructures, underscoring their social and economic impact.

“Innovation for us has never been just about technology, it has always been about solving real problems at scale.”

Mifan Careem on Innovation and Scale

The keynote address by Mifan Careem, Chief Solutions Officer, provided a detailed look at WSO2’s innovation journey, illustrated with the story of The Little Engine That Could.

“I think I can, that has been the spirit of WSO2 since the beginning,” Careem remarked, drawing parallels between persistence and the company’s rise in the technology industry. Careem outlined milestones in WSO2’s evolution, from early governance frameworks to today’s AI-powered platforms.

He highlighted the balance between cutting-edge technology and reliability. “We like our technology to be at the bleeding edge, but we also want to be stable,” he said.

Large-Scale Deployments Across Industries

Careem cited examples of WSO2’s platforms powering mission-critical systems worldwide: A European bank operating over 10,000 APIs An energy company managing 15,000 APIs A major global hotel chain enabling 50,000 mobile-based room accesses per second A national tax system processing 1.6 billion annual transactions.

“Digital transformation at this scale takes enormous effort, technology, and trust. We are proud to be part of enabling these critical systems,” Careem said.

Commitment to Open Source

A central theme of Careem’s keynote was WSO2’s commitment to open source. “Today, I can walk into any customer site and say: this is how our architecture works. If you like it, use it. If not, you still can, because it’s 100% open source,” he emphasized.

He argued that open source is about reach and inclusivity rather than cost: “If you really want to make a difference, you have to make software available to the masses.”

Navneet Kaur on the Future of WSO2 in APAC

Closing the first day, Navneet Kaur, Vice President and GM, APAC, thanked attendees and reflected on the region’s strategic role in WSO2’s growth.

“A huge thank you to each and every one of you, our partners, our amazing speakers, and our community,” Kaur said. She emphasized that innovation must be tied to purpose.

“Innovation needs purpose. Transformation does not happen in isolation, we build possibility together,” she stated. Looking ahead, she shared her excitement about leading WSO2’s APAC business: “I cannot imagine a more exciting time than this to step into my new role. It’s an honor to lead such a dynamic, high-growth region.”

Looking Ahead: The first day of WSO2Con Asia 2025

It highlighted the company’s two-decade journey, its open-source ethos, and its impact across industries and governments worldwide. As Kaur concluded: “The best is yet to come. Over the next two days, you’ll hear powerful stories of innovation, transformation, and impact.” With discussions ranging from large-scale deployments to sustainable innovation, Day One set the stage for deeper explorations of WSO2’s role in shaping the digital future.

