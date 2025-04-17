Deloitte India, in collaboration with SAP and AWS, has introduced the Near Zero Cost Migration programme. The joint initiative is designed to support SAP ERP customers in India in accelerating their shift to RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The programme aims to streamline the transition by offering a cost-efficient pathway to adopt SAP Cloud ERP on a high-performance and scalable infrastructure.

Advertisment

The programme provides organisations with the opportunity to modernise their ERP landscape with minimal upfront investment. By combining resources from Deloitte, SAP, and AWS, the initiative offers a unified migration framework that shortens time-to-value and facilitates a smoother transition to the cloud. Deloitte’s industry-specific frameworks and tools—including MigrateX for automation of assessment, SAP Note analysis, CVI deduplication, and testing—contribute to operational efficiency.

Targeted Support for Cloud ERP Transformation

Participants in the programme benefit from AWS’s secure cloud infrastructure and disaster recovery capabilities alongside Deloitte’s guided migration expertise. The Near Zero Cost Migration programme is available exclusively in India until July 2025 and includes structured guidance, best practices, and enhanced support for ERP transformation. It is designed for enterprises seeking to modernise legacy systems, improve operational scalability, and align IT with evolving business requirements.

Advertisment

Anand Rajagopalan, Partner and SAP Offerings Leader, Deloitte South Asia, said, "Enterprise modernisation must be a structured, efficient and value-driven process. By aligning IT transformation with business objectives, this initiative allows enterprises to navigate migration challenges with minimal disruption. The combined expertise of Deloitte, SAP and AWS ensures organisations can move to cloud ERP seamlessly while optimising operations and improving scalability, agility and innovation potential.

Vinay Prabhakar, Deloitte South Asia Sales and Alliance Leader, said, “Collaboration is at the heart of business transformation. Through this alliance with SAP and AWS, we are providing enterprises with an opportunity to simplify migration, eliminate cost barriers and accelerate innovation. Cloud transformation is no longer an option but a necessity, and this initiative ensures organisations can move forward with confidence, agility and long-term resilience."

Nitish Agrawal, Chief Partner Officer, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said, “We are enabling customers to accelerate their digital journeys by harnessing the full potential of cloud technology to innovate faster, operate more efficiently and achieve their long-term strategic goals. Together, we are transforming IT landscapes, making organisations future-proof their operations to create lasting value in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

Advertisment

Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia, said, “The Near Zero Cost Migration programme offers organisations a streamlined pathway to modernise their SAP environment while using AWS Cloud infrastructure and Deloitte's industry-leading expertise. Our collaboration with Deloitte and SAP will deliver a unified, automated approach that accelerates organisations’ digital transformation while ensuring sustained operational excellence.”

Deloitte’s Near Zero Cost Migration programme is an exclusive offer available in India until July 2025. Participating enterprises will gain access to structured guidance, proven recommendations, security principles and enhanced support at every step to ensure seamless transformation.

Advertisment

Read More:

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies

Hybrid and Multi-cloud adoption is the Future

Advertisment

Focus on Hybrid Cloud Integration and AI powered IT Automation

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars