Hybrid and Multi-cloud adoption is the Future

What role has BeyonData played in navigating the various challenges of the customers?

We are an extremely Oracle shop, and since day one, the approach that we have considered is solution-centric services. So whatever we propose to our customers always has customers' solutions or customers' pain areas in mind, to name a few, starting with bridging their digital gap. where if customers are looking forward to scaling their systems or maybe moving on from legacy systems, then we help them achieve their tasks in terms of cloud adoption. We help our customers leverage Oracle cloud infrastructures, next-gen services, articles on-premise, cloud services, exit, data, autonomous databases, and warehouses. Recently, over the past two years, we have explored AI & ML as well, and you may be able to achieve very good results.



So we help our customers with AI-driven insights, Vision Services, and LLM services. And apart from that, we also have managed services where we help our customers with 24 by seven to 365-day support in terms of, troubleshooting, compliance management, security, and performance optimisation.

What are the top channel directions that your company has set for your customers? and what are the GTM strategies for the business?

We go to market strategy and channel directions; we totally align ourselves with because we work with a single OEM right then we align ourselves totally with the OEMs, channel directions, and go-to-market strategies. So when it comes to channel direction, a cloud-first strategy comes first. We help our customers prioritise their business decisions based on infrastructure as a service, platform-based service, and software as a service. Kind of solutions for their business transformation, we help them achieve their AI goals by helping them custom-develop AI influence applications and deliver them. Agent automation and predictive analytics, and we can literally do this across industries because we are not an industry-specific service provider. Our solutions and our services are mostly industry-agnostic. Apart from that, we also have focused on helping our customers with compliance and governance, which also includes their data privacy and security. With a low-code, no-code development platform, the advantage that we have as a partner then we enable our customers to develop applications. and now talking about go-to-market strategies, then we aligned closely with the Oracle ecosystem and the current goal.

Which business verticals have BeyonData touched upon as a partner of Oracle?

We have a solution-centric approach. I would say, we have been lucky to have customers of different verticals, for example, from central government ministries, state governments, and PSU, apart from that, from the telecom and media industry. Also like industries, internet service providers. We have customers from the banking and financial sectors also. We have customers from construction, engineering, and manufacturing, and then we work with retail and e-commerce-based customers. We almost have a 360-degree bunch of customers.

In terms of numbers, how has BeyonData grown in the last few years, working with Oracle on OCI?

So if I talk about growth after COVID, then we have grown consistently, grown somewhere between, 50% to 200% after COVID. And that is when the cloud started picking up. If I talk about our last year's growth. So in terms of Oracle Cloud, we have grown almost 200%. We also expanded our presence in global markets like the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand.

Some flagship projects that we have done, one of them was rolling out an AI-enabled trademark search for IP Office India. That particular Portal was launched by the Honorable Minister of Commerce and Industries. For instance, Oracle recognised our efforts, and we were nominated for an award for customer success in innovation, cloud, and innovative cloud deployment in 2024, and this was held in Oracle Cloud World.

Highlight three technology trends that the channel community looks forward to.

The top of my mind is AI-driven automation in January. But then what I realised is, till now we have no understanding of the science of AI. We are now entering an era where we are actually getting into applying the science of AI. So now is the time that you'll see a lot of use cases where AI is actually implemented, and it is actually touching the man on the ground, like to go one step further in the same direction. If I put IoT and robotics along with AI, right? So that wants us to the humanoid robots. So you see a lot of them in a lot of defence applications. You see a lot of them, replacing the manpower crunch, doing their mundane jobs that humans will probably be probably fed up doing day in, and day out. Going forward, we'll also see a lot of hybrid and multi-cloud adoption; for instance, Larry announced during Oracle Cloud World at last 2024 that we are joining hands. Oracle is joining hands with AWS and GCP to roll out past services and some of the past services on their platform as well. And if we talk about the development side, then low code, no code, is going to break the market, and it is going to turn the market upside down because the customer is always a need of custom development. Everybody wants their custom applications. And if the customer is getting an enterprise-grade, low-code, no-code development platform, then I think they can leverage it to their advantage.

