DigiCert Integrates UltraDNS into DigiCert ONE Platform

DigiCert has announced the integration of UltraDNS into its DigiCert ONE platform. The integration automates key management functions between Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Domain Name Systems (DNS)—two core components of digital trust. This update is designed to help organizations reduce the risk of service disruptions and improve operational efficiency.

Addressing Manual Dependencies in PKI-DNS Coordination

Currently, DNS teams are required to manually update records in response to changes in PKI. However, with increasing pressures such as shorter certificate lifespans and the emergence of quantum computing, the pace of change is accelerating. Manual processes are no longer sufficient to maintain alignment between these systems.

Automation to Strengthen Digital Trust

In response, analysts, including Frost & Sullivan, recommend automating such workflows to maintain security and reliability across digital environments. The integration within DigiCert ONE enables:

Automation of routine PKI-DNS tasks to reduce human error and administrative burden.

Improved cryptographic agility, allowing faster adaptation to evolving trust requirements.

Streamlined digital trust operations, ensuring alignment between certificate and DNS configurations.

By integrating UltraDNS with DigiCert ONE, DigiCert aims to support organizations in maintaining secure, scalable, and resilient digital trust infrastructures.

"As organizations across APAC accelerate their digital transformation, they require solutions that simplify security operations while ensuring compliance and resilience in the quantum age," said James Cook, Group VP Sales, APJ, at DigiCert. "By integrating UltraDNS into DigiCert ONE, we are eliminating complexity and enabling enterprises to automate certificate and DNS management at scale, allowing businesses to focus on innovation and growth rather than managing fragmented security infrastructures."

Key Benefits of Integrating PKI and DNS

The integration of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) with Domain Name System (DNS) delivers several operational and security advantages:

1. Unified Digital Trust Management

Centralized visibility and control over digital certificates and DNS configurations simplify security operations and enable faster response to potential threats.

2. Improved Uptime and Business Continuity

By aligning PKI and DNS processes, organizations can reduce the risk of certificate-related outages and maintain continuous access to critical digital services.

3. Automation for Security and Compliance

Automated certificate renewals and DNS updates minimize manual errors and help organizations meet regulatory requirements more effectively.

4. Enhanced Performance and Cyber Resilience

The combined infrastructure offers built-in DDoS protection, advanced traffic routing, and application-layer security, supporting stronger system performance and threat mitigation.

"Managing separate DNS and PKI solutions adds complexity, increases costs, and introduces potential points of failure," said Joern Lubadel, Global Head of Product Security at B. Braun. "The move to a converged digital trust platform to mitigate security threats like DNS hijacking and DDoS attacks and streamline operations by automating the management of certificates is the sort of innovation that large enterprises need. The promise of a more resilient, efficient, and secure digital infrastructure will help companies focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and get out of the business of onerous integration projects."

“When we were deciding which PKI solution to use, we sought to ‘future proof’ our operations by choosing a vendor that could deliver a comprehensive suite of tools to support our growth,” said Grace Young, CIO at Wattwatchers. “We didn’t want to deal with multiple vendors for different parts of our operations like DNS and IoT, which just adds complexity, costs, and potential points of failure. DigiCert's digital trust platform enabled us to automate certificate management, allowing our small team to deliver an efficient, resilient, and secure digital infrastructure for our enterprise customers. This allows us to prioritize customer value without being slowed down by complex configuration on the back end.”

"By integrating UltraDNS into the DigiCert ONE platform, DigiCert is addressing a critical challenge that enterprises face—managing fragmented security infrastructures that lead to inefficiencies, outages, and security vulnerabilities Ozgun Pelit, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “This unified approach enhances automation, resilience, and crypto agility, ensuring organizations can securely scale their operations while preparing for the post-quantum future. As certificate lifecycles shorten and cyber threats grow more sophisticated, solutions that streamline digital trust management will become essential for enterprises navigating an increasingly complex security landscape."

