DigiHaat Launches Pre-Beta App to Enhance Digital Commerce in India

DigiHaat, an initiative by Nirmit Bharat, a subsidiary of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), has introduced its Pre-Beta app for limited users on Google Play and the App Store. The app offers access to over 2.5 crore products across eight categories, including Grocery, Food Delivery, Fashion, Electronics & Appliances, Home Décor, Beauty, and Health & Wellness.

The app features a curated segment, The Amazing India, dedicated to handcrafted products that reflect the artistry and craftsmanship of Indian artisans. This initiative highlights the country's cultural diversity and rich artisanal legacy, connecting customers with unique handcrafted goods.

Nationwide Accessibility and Seller Base

Available across India, DigiHaat connects buyers with 7.7 lakh sellers and service providers, offering a platform that bridges the gap between consumers and India’s vibrant marketplaces.

User-Centric Design Initiatives

DigiHaat has implemented two key measures to enhance the user experience:

1. Simplified Interface for New Users: The app’s interface has been designed to make online shopping more accessible and less overwhelming, particularly for first-time users.

2. Hackathon Insights: Learnings from a national hackathon have been integrated into the app’s features to address trust and usability concerns effectively.

Engaging the Community Through Creative Initiatives



To foster engagement and creativity, DigiHaat collaborated with MyGov for a nationwide logo design competition. This initiative attracted over 400 entries from 700+ participants across India and witnessed significant interaction on social media.

As the DigiHaat App goes live, Spokesperson, said, “DigiHaat initiative is all about fostering a digital ecosystem that understands and caters to the needs of every Indian. By incorporating the hackathon learnings and MyGov initiative, we’re bringing the creative energy of India’s brightest minds into our platform. Our hackathon learnings have ensured that the app is intuitive and secure, making digital shopping accessible to first-time users and seasoned shoppers alike”.

DigiHaat’s Pre-Beta launch demonstrates its commitment to providing user a digital commerce platform that combines technology, cultural heritage, and community-driven innovation. By leveraging insights from national initiatives and fostering creativity, DigiHaat aims to reshape the online shopping experience for users across India.

