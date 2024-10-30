Diwali Celebration Sale 2024 - Diwali Gifting offers by Vijay Sales

As Diwali approaches, Vijay Sales, an electronics omnichannel retail chain in India, has announced its Diwali Celebration Sale. The sale allows customers to upgrade their tech and home appliances with discounts of up to 70% across a wide range of products.

Nilesh Gupta, Director from Vijay Sales remarked, “We are excited to present our Diwali Celebration Sale, showcasing our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology at highly competitive prices. This sale has been carefully curated to cater to every customer's needs, whether they are looking to enhance their smartphone experience, upgrade their home entertainment system, or boost productivity with the latest gadgets. We've assembled an extensive range of products to ensure there's something for everyone, regardless of budget or preference.”

Diwali Gifting options via Vijay Sales Diwali offers

Apple Ecosystem Devices

The latest Apple products are offered at reduced prices, featuring the iPhone 16 series starting at ₹74,900 with instant bank cashback options. Other models, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 series, also come with discounts. The Apple Watch series begins at ₹22,900, suitable for fitness tracking and connectivity needs. MacBooks are available from ₹72,590, addressing both professional and student needs, while the AirPods 4 start at ₹11,900 with instant bank cashback. iPad models start at ₹27,990, supporting both work and entertainment uses, and Apple accessories are offered from ₹899.

Smartphone Selection Across Price Points

Discounted options in various smartphone categories are available, with budget-friendly models starting at ₹7,499, suited for essential use. For those seeking advanced connectivity, 5G models are priced from ₹10,999, and premium smartphones are available starting at ₹30,999. Accessories for smartphones begin at ₹199.

Laptops and Tablets for Computing Needs

Laptops start from ₹18,990, with discounts of up to 30% on select models, catering to students and professionals. Gaming laptops and accessories are available with up to 50% off for enhanced performance. Tablets, with discounts of up to 40%, offer flexible options for work and leisure.

Television and Audio Systems

Televisions begin at ₹8,490, with QLED models from ₹12,990. Soundbars and speakers are available at reduced prices, with speakers starting at ₹1,299 and home audio systems offering up to 30% off. Party speakers, discounted by up to 50%, support gatherings and events.

Wearable Technology and Accessories

Smartwatches start at ₹999, and the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is offered at ₹4,299. Additional smartphone accessories and audio products begin at ₹199.

Home Appliance Offers

Washing machines, such as the LG 7.5 KG Inverter Fully Automatic model, are priced at ₹18,990, with other models starting from ₹12,990. Microwave ovens are available from ₹5,900. Inverter ACs start at ₹26,990, and refrigerators have discounts up to 50%. Air purifiers begin at ₹5,999, and vacuum cleaners start at ₹2,999. Other household items, including steam irons and water heaters, are also discounted.

Kitchen and Personal Care Products

Air fryers start at ₹3,799, juicer mixer grinders begin at ₹2,299, and personal care items like the Philips Body Shaver are priced at ₹1,076. Irons and garment steamers start at ₹499.

Gaming Products with Discounts



Gaming products are discounted up to 60%, supporting various gaming needs and setups.

My VS Rewards Program



Customers can earn 0.75% of the purchase amount in reward points, redeemable at ₹1 per point. Membership is linked to the customer’s mobile number.

In-Store Exclusive Offers

Special in-store-only offers include a single-door 170-litre refrigerator at ₹10,990, a fully automatic 6 kg washing machine at ₹11,990, a Sansui 40-inch Full HD Google TV for ₹18,990, a 1-ton 3-star air conditioner with a 5-year warranty at ₹26,990, and microwave options starting at ₹4,990.

Bank Offers

Several bank discounts are available, including:

- HDFC: 7.5% instant discount up to ₹4,500 on EMI transactions.

- HSBC: 7.5% discount up to ₹5,000 on EMI transactions above ₹20,000.

- Yes Bank: 5% discount up to ₹2,500 on EMI transactions above ₹10,000.

- Amex: Up to 7.5% discount up to ₹7,500 on EMI transactions above ₹30,000 (Saturdays and Sundays only).

- Additional offers from AU Small Finance, DBS, IDFC First, RBL, PNB, Federal, and IndusInd banks on qualifying transactions.

