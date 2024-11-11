Dixon Electro and Nokia Partner to Manufacture Broadband Devices

India is witnessing a significant rise in demand for fixed broadband services, driven largely by the adoption of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technologies. The need for high-speed internet is increasing across urban and rural areas as consumers and businesses rely more on reliable internet connectivity.

In response to the growing broadband market, Dixon Electro and Nokia have announced a collaboration to manufacture fixed broadband devices in India. The joint effort aims to produce Gigabit Passive Optical Networks (GPON), 5G FWA, and Mesh Wi-Fi devices, each designed to provide broadband speeds of up to one gigabit per second per home.

New Manufacturing Facility to Support High-Volume Production

To support the initiative, Dixon Electro has set up a dedicated manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of up to 10 million devices. This facility is expected to create approximately 3,000 jobs, enhancing local employment opportunities and supporting regional economic growth.

Meeting India’s Broadband Needs with High-Speed Technology

With this collaboration, Dixon Electro and Nokia aim to address India's broadband demand through localized production. The devices manufactured are expected to support the country’s digital infrastructure, enhancing internet accessibility and speed for users.

Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dixon Technologies, added, “Our partnership with Nokia represents a milestone in India’s manufacturing sector, supporting the vision of a self-reliant India. As we begin local production of these advanced broadband devices, Dixon reaffirms its commitment to expanding India’s electronics ecosystem. This collaboration empowers us to bring best-in-class devices to the market while boosting job creation and economic growth at the local level.”



“India’s broadband landscape is evolving at an extraordinary pace, and we’re proud to contribute to this transformation,” said Sandy Motley, VP, of Fixed Networks, at Nokia. Through this partnership, we aim to support India’s transition to a digitally connected future, leveraging Nokia’s expertise in FTTH and FWA technologies.”



Tarun Chhabra, Nokia India Country Head, said “Nokia sees huge opportunity with 4G and 5G in high growth and high data consumption market like India. By manufacturing locally, we’re not only aligning with the Make in India initiative but also fostering an environment where innovation, job creation, and community empowerment thrive.”

Nokia and Dixon Electro Partner to Strengthen India's Broadband Infrastructure

Chennai R&D Center to Lead Device Development

Nokia's Research and Development (R&D) Center in Chennai will design and develop fixed broadband devices, while Dixon Electro will oversee large-scale manufacturing. This partnership combines Nokia's expertise in broadband technology with Dixon's extensive manufacturing capabilities to meet India's growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Nokia and Dixon’s Roles in India’s Broadband Ecosystem

Nokia supports over 50% of India's fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure, solidifying its position as a major player in broadband solutions. Dixon, as a leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider in India, operates 23 manufacturing facilities across the country and serves more than 100 clients.

Through this collaboration, Nokia and Dixon aim to improve broadband accessibility across India, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver advanced broadband solutions to homes nationwide.

