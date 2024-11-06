E2E Networks Partners with L&T; to Drive GenAI Adoption in India

E2E Networks, an Indian Cloud and AI Cloud provider has announced a strategic partnership with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India’s tech-driven conglomerate, marking a significant move towards advancing GenAI adoption in India. The partnership aims to revolutionize how Indian organizations leverage accelerated computing on the cloud, enabling a transformative approach to implementing GenAI solutions. Through Cloud GPUs, organizations will be able to harness deep learning insights to deploy and evolve self-adapting AI software at a production level. As part of this partnership, L&T will acquire a 21% equity stake in E2E Networks through a combination of primary and secondary transactions.

E2E Networks Alliance with L&T to Support Startup Ecosystem

The alliance will integrate E2E Networks’ Cloud and AI Cloud platform with L&T’s data centre management and cloud expertise, creating a robust support system for startups and enterprises alike. This collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation across various sectors, supporting a technology-driven and sustainable future for India.

Tarun Dua, Chairman and MD of E2E Networks, added, “The strategic collaboration between E2E Networks and L&T marks a significant milestone for the future of adoption of domestically built HyperScaler Cloud Platforms in India. The partnership marks the next step in the journey towards ‘Make in India’ for running production-grade traditional CPU workloads and GPU-led GenAI innovation in India. The narrative in India has changed from being viewed as a digital colony to that of evolving into a provider of sovereign cloud platforms to the world.”

Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive of L&T Data Center and Cloud Business, emphasised the importance of the partnership, saying, “Collaborating with E2E Networks allows us to offer our clients seamless, scalable and secure cloud experiences. By combining our capabilities, we are delivering a cloud ecosystem designed for businesses in India that want to drive growth, optimise costs and unlock the full potential of AI and digital transformation.”

