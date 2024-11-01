Wipro Partners with Microsoft and SAP to Enhance RISE

Wipro, a technology services and consulting firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft and SAP. This collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and speed of RISE with SAP migrations on the Microsoft Cloud.

Through this partnership, Wipro will provide clients with a structured roadmap and best practices to maximize the capabilities of RISE with SAP. This support is designed to enhance digital operations, improve efficiency, and elevate customer experiences.

The initiative includes financial incentives, enabling clients to achieve a "Near Zero Cost Migration" as they work toward establishing an intelligent enterprise model.

“We are excited to announce our pioneering collaboration with Microsoft and SAP,” said Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu, VP and Global SAP Practice Leader, Wipro Limited. “By leveraging our digital capabilities, together with the expertise of partners, we are well positioned to accelerate our client' transformation into intelligent enterprises, driving them towards sustainable growth.”

Wipro, Microsoft, and SAP Collaboration Supports Migration from SAP S/4HANA to SAP S/4HANA Cloud

As SAP updates its support strategy for certain on-premises systems beyond 2027, organizations are advised to transition from SAP S/4HANA to SAP S/4HANA Cloud to maintain operational continuity.

Role of Wipro, Microsoft, and SAP

This collaboration combines Wipro’s digital transformation expertise, Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, and SAP’s business process services to facilitate smooth migrations. Together, these resources aim to support customers in maintaining strong business processes and ongoing innovation through SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

“We are pleased to empower our vast partner ecosystem to deliver successful Cloud ERP transformations through RISE with SAP as a proven way to simplify our customers’ journey to the cloud while modernizing their legacy ERP,” said David Robinson, President, of Cloud ERP, SAP. “We encourage our customers who are in a position to benefit from this partnership to learn more from their account teams, and we look forward to accelerating many more successful transformation journeys in the months ahead.”

"Our collaboration with SAP and Wipro, to accelerate RISE with SAP deployments on the Microsoft Cloud, provides customers a scalable and secure solution that delivers the performance needed to drive business transformation,” said Stephen Boyle, Global Leader, GSI, ESI and Advisory Partners, at Microsoft. “With the Microsoft, SAP, and Wipro offering customers can efficiently and securely migrate ahead of the 2027 SAP deadline "

