EAZY launches KPI-focused CRM for B2B teams

EAZY has rolled out CRM 4.0, a major update aimed at B2B organisations that depend on structured sales processes, distributor networks and longer customer lifecycles. The release introduces a new interface, expanded automation and a design centred on real-time performance visibility for sales and service teams.

The version adopts a dashboard-first approach that highlights key indicators such as lead conversion, opportunity pipeline progress, customer engagement and service case resolution. These metrics appear live across the application to help organisations align workflows with the KPIs followed in day-to-day operations. The upgraded workflow engine supports multi-stage approvals, quote generation, contract renewal and escalation to maintain process rigour and reduce administrative overheads.

CRM 4.0 is built on a cloud-native stack designed for performance, security and extensibility. The interface has been refreshed for clearer navigation and is optimised for both web and mobile users.

Integrated data across the EAZY ecosystem

A core part of the release is its deeper integration across the wider EAZY suite. CRM 4.0 connects with EAZY ERP for operational data, EAZY’s DMS for distributor visibility and the Recibo SFA platform for field-sales information. This alignment brings sales, distribution and service teams onto a single data source, improving transparency and accountability across the business network.

EAZY anticipates that these integrations will help organisations reduce manual tasks, operate with fewer silos and gain clearer visibility across the full sales and service lifecycle.

Roadmap for expanded integrations and AI capabilities

Kunal Singhal, Founder & Managing Director, said upcoming releases will extend CRM 4.0 with a marketplace of pre-built integrations. He also indicated plans to introduce AI-led forecasting for pipeline management and churn prediction, moving the platform closer to a comprehensive business system for B2B enterprises.

Singhal said the new version is intended to unify sales, distribution and service in real time, with a performance-first architecture built around measurable KPIs. He added that further enhancements in service workflows and integration depth will support organisations aiming for higher agility and connectivity.

CRM 4.0 is now available to new and existing customers. EAZY offers migration support, onboarding assistance and training resources to help IT teams transition to the updated platform.

