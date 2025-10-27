Epson India has expanded its successful EcoTank portfolio with the launch of three new mid-range models, EcoTank L6360, L6370, and L6390, engineered to meet the growing needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs) and corporates seeking sustainable, high-volume printing at a lower cost.

Advertisment

For over a decade, Epson’s EcoTank printers have led the market, with more than 8 million units sold in India and 90 million globally, setting the standard for reliability, performance, and environmental responsibility. Now, with these new additions, Epson further strengthens its leadership in cost-efficient, heat-free printing.

The latest EcoTank printers are designed for ultra-low running costs, with printing expenses starting at just 13 paise per black page and 43 paise per colour page. Each refill yields up to 8,500 black and 6,500 colour pages, maximising efficiency while minimising downtime.

The models also offer fast print speeds of up to 18 ipm (ISO), automatic duplex printing, and comprehensive connectivity through USB, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and Ethernet, making them ideal for dynamic work environments.

Advertisment

Epson EcoTank 2025 sustainable by design

Powered by Epson’s Heat-Free Technology, the EcoTank L6360 series consumes less energy and generates minimal e-waste. Unlike conventional thermal printing, this heat-free process ensures consistent performance, longer printer life, and lower environmental impact, aligning with modern corporate sustainability goals.

The EcoTank L6370 adds duplex scanning with ADF, while the flagship L6390 includes fax capability, providing complete document management in one device. Compact, stylish, and built for modern offices, the new line-up reflects Epson’s ongoing commitment to innovation that balances productivity and planet-first thinking.

Leadership statement: smart, sustainable, scalable

“With the new EcoTank L6360, L6370, and L6390, we are taking EcoTank’s efficiency, value, and performance to the next level,” said Sivakumar, Senior General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Epson India.

Advertisment

“These printers combine ultra-low running costs with advanced features like duplex printing and ADF scanning. They embody Epson’s commitment to delivering printing solutions that are economical, reliable, connected, and sustainable, empowering businesses to achieve higher productivity with a lower environmental footprint.”

Key Highlights at a Glance

Feature Details Print Cost 13 paise (B/W), 43 paise (Colour) Page Yield Up to 8,500 (B/W) / 6,500 (Colour) per refill Speed Up to 18 ipm (ISO) Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet Functions Duplex Printing; Duplex Scanning (L6370/L6390); Fax (L6390) Warranty 1 Year or 1 Lakh Pages, whichever is earlier Technology Epson Heat-Free Printing for energy efficiency

Analysis: A smarter print future for SMBs

Epson’s new EcoTank printers aren’t just upgrades; they’re strategic tools for cost-conscious, sustainability-driven organisations. As SMBs push for digital efficiency and eco-friendly operations, these models offer the perfect balance of speed, reliability, and responsibility.

Advertisment

By combining automation with ultra-low operational costs, Epson continues to lead the shift toward sustainable office technology, proving that profitability and planet-first innovation can coexist seamlessly.

Conclusion

With the L6360, L6370, and L6390, Epson once again sets a benchmark for efficient and responsible printing. These printers deliver tangible savings, smarter workflows, and measurable environmental gains, a trio of benefits that modern businesses can’t afford to overlook.

Read More:

How enterprise cloud is transforming in India with AI-native innovation?

Advertisment

Inside Veeam’s ProPartner strategy: What’s next for data protection

US tariff shock reshapes India’s IT strategy: how disruption is driving resilience

US tariffs, digital tax and the shifting ground: What channel partners need to know