In today’s data-centric world, business resilience is non-negotiable. As cyberthreats evolve and cloud adoption accelerates, partners need more than just products - they need purpose-built ecosystems to stay profitable and future-ready.

That’s where Veeam’s ProPartner and Value-Added Reseller (VVAR) Program stands out, blending advanced training, AI-driven enablement, and recurring-revenue opportunities to help resellers, service providers, and MSPs lead the next wave of data protection, backup modernisation, and SaaS security.

Radical Resilience: A Shared Mission

Veeam’s ProPartner Program is built on a principle of Radical Resilience, empowering every partner to deliver enterprise-grade data protection while growing sustainably.

With the Veeam Data Platform, partners gain access to a unified ecosystem that supports cybersecurity readiness, ransomware recovery, SaaS backup, and cloud data protection, helping businesses secure their data, wherever it resides.

The program introduces enhanced competencies across high-growth segments such as:

Cybersecurity and Disaster Recovery

SaaS and Public Cloud Protection

Kubernetes and Off-site Backup

Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS)

Partner Pathways: Four Levels of Value and Growth

Veeam’s partner ecosystem is designed for flexibility and progression.

Each level unlocks higher value, visibility, and profitability:

Registered Level

Access to the ProPartner Portal

Standard partner discounts

Deal registration protection

Silver Level

All Registered benefits plus:

Higher discounts

NFR (Not-for-Resale) keys, internal-use licenses

Marketing Centre and Concierge access

Gold Level

All Silver benefits plus:

Assigned Veeam Manager

Partner Marketing Development Funds (PMDF)

Inclusion in the Veeam Reseller Finder

Performance-based rebate program

Platinum Level

All Gold benefits plus:

Invitation-only membership

Dedicated account team and business planning

Higher payout in rebate programs

(Note: Benefits vary by region.)

Modernising Backup: The Heart of Digital Transformation

Digital transformation hinges on data protection modernisation. According to Veeam’s 2024 Data Protection Trends Report, 68% of organisations admit recovery from cyberattacks would take more than a week using legacy systems.

This makes backup modernisation a business imperative — shifting from slow, manual systems to intelligent, automated platforms that combine speed, security, and scalability.

Why Modern Backup Matters

Speed & Efficiency: Advanced deduplication, compression, and incremental backups.

Reduced Downtime: Continuous Data Protection (CDP) for faster recovery.

Scalability: Elastic infrastructure to handle exponential data growth.

Automation: Orchestration that minimises human error.

Regulatory Compliance: Built-in audit, reporting, and data-retention features.

Cloud Integration: Seamless movement across hybrid environments.

Veeam’sData Platform integrates backup, monitoring, analytics, and DR orchestration. It is giving partners a single, scalable framework to serve both SMBs and global enterprises.

Managed BaaS and DRaaS: The New Cloud Revenue Engine

For partners eyeing new revenue streams, Managed BaaS and DRaaS offer powerful opportunities.

VVARs can leverage Veeam Service Provider Clouds without building their own infrastructure, entering the cloud market with zero upfront investment. This enables fast go-to-market while testing profitability in the managed-services segment.

The ProPartner Portal: Your Digital Command Centre

The ProPartner Portal is the nerve centre for training, sales enablement, and technical mastery.

It offers:

Sales & Marketing Collateral: Battle cards, case studies, and customer success stories.

Technical Documentation: Deployment guides, architecture blueprints, and troubleshooting tools.

Training & Certifications: From Veeam Sales Professional (VMSP) to Technical Sales Professional (VMTSP) credentials.

Competency Recognition: Verified partner badges that enhance visibility and credibility.

Through continuous learning and exclusive access to Veeam IQ, partners can earn accreditations and differentiate in a competitive data-protection market.

Partner Success Stories: Proof in Performance

Freedom Systems Inc.

Taiwan-based MSP Freedom Systems used Veeam Backup & Replication to consolidate multi-platform workloads, improving customer continuity and trust. The company reported 25% growth in customer base and 30% increase in annual revenue post-integration.

11:11 Systems (formerly iland)

A long-time Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner, 11:11 co-developed several DR innovations now embedded in Veeam’s platform. The collaboration established 11:11 as the largest VCSP globally, safeguarding industries worldwide against ransomware and downtime.

SaaS Backup: Closing the Shared Responsibility Gap

Businesses often assume Microsoft 365, Salesforce, or Google Workspace fully protect their data, but native SaaS retention covers uptime, not loss.

Veeam fills this shared responsibility gap, offering immutable, auditable SaaS backup that protects against accidental deletion, insider threats, ransomware, and compliance failures.

Key SaaS Backup Features

Feature Customer Value Partner Advantage Broad SaaS Coverage Protects M365, Salesforce, Entra ID Differentiate with full-stack protection Zero-Trust Security Immutable, encrypted backups Market as a secure-by-default service Unlimited Storage & Predictable Pricing Simplifies budgeting Build reliable, recurring ARR Granular Recovery Instant restore of files or accounts Sell uptime and continuity No Lock-In & Portability Customer data independence Strengthen long-term trust

With 23.5 million Microsoft 365 users protected, Veeam leads the global SaaS backup market, enabling partners to build compliance-ready, resilient service portfolios.

Becoming a Veeam ProPartner or Reseller

Joining the Veeam ProPartner Network is straightforward:

Check Eligibility – Meet business and capability criteria. Apply Online – Share details of your business model. Get Certified – Train your sales and tech teams through Veeam IQ. Access Resources – Unlock the ProPartner portal and sales support. Engage & Grow – Collaborate with Veeam experts and global peers.

Partners gain deal registration protection, Not-for-Resale licenses, marketing funds, and 24/7 technical support, turning every engagement into a revenue opportunity.

Why It Matters

Veeam’s partner-first ecosystem transforms data protection into a predictable, profitable, and purpose-driven business model.

For resellers and service providers, it’s not just about selling backup, it’s about delivering confidence, compliance, and continuity in an unpredictable digital world.

