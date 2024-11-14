Equinix Signs PPA with CleanMax for Renewable Energy in India

Equinix, a digital infrastructure company, has signed its first power purchase agreement (PPA) in India with CleanMax, a renewable energy provider for the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector backed by Brookfield. The agreement establishes a partnership to develop a 33 MW Captive Power Plant in Maharashtra, which will provide renewable energy to match the energy needs of Equinix’s data centres in Mumbai and align with India’s renewable energy targets.

Captive Power Project Specifications

The Captive Power Project will comprise 26.4 MWp of solar capacity and 6.6 MW of wind capacity. Scheduled for phased operations beginning in 2025, the project will supply renewable energy for Equinix’s International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres in Mumbai.

Focus on Renewable Energy and Digital Infrastructure Demand

By investing in both solar and wind energy, Equinix aims to enhance renewable energy use, addressing the growing demand for digital infrastructure driven by AI adoption in Mumbai. This investment also reflects Equinix’s commitment to sustainability and its strategy to incorporate renewable energy into the grids where it operates.

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, India, Equinix, said, “We are thrilled to partner with CleanMax to establish this Captive Power Plant in Maharashtra, India. This PPA not only strengthens our commitment to sustainability but also enables us to provide our customers in India with 100% renewable energy coverage for their deployments at Equinix. India ranks fourth globally for total renewable power capacity additions. As a market leader in India, Equinix is committed to supporting the country’s sustainable development goals."

Raouf Abdel, Executive Vice President, of Global Operations, Equinix, said, “Digital infrastructure has become the critical foundation of the economy. As the demand for data centres continues to grow, ensuring a sustainable and reliable energy source becomes a significant challenge. This investment aligns with our long-term commitment to sustainability and reinforces our position as a leader in the industry. We are excited to contribute to the growth of the Indian market while driving positive change and fostering a more sustainable future for data centres.”

Equinix Expands Renewable Energy Commitment with Global Power Purchase Agreements

Role of PPAs in Renewable Energy for Data Centers

Power purchase agreements (PPAs) enable data centres to secure renewable energy, supporting the growth of local renewable energy sources. Equinix continues to expand its renewable portfolio, recently adding PPAs in Australia and Singapore earlier in 2024. With its latest agreement in India, Equinix has now executed 23 PPAs worldwide, projected to contribute over 3,100,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) annually to local power grids across multiple countries, including the US, Australia, France, Finland, India, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Singapore.

Energy Efficiency Initiatives

In addition to PPAs, Equinix’s Energy Efficiency program aims to lower energy consumption in its infrastructure, measurable through improvements in Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). In 2023, Equinix invested $77.5 million in energy efficiency initiatives, which led to a reduction of 66,862 MWh in annual energy consumption and an 8.8% year-over-year improvement in PUE.

CleanMax’s Role in Renewable Energy Transition

As a regional leader in renewable energy solutions, CleanMax supports corporations across Asia in meeting sustainability goals. With over 2 GW of renewable assets in operation, serving over 400 clients, CleanMax promotes carbon mitigation and renewable energy adoption through strategic partnerships and solutions. This commitment aligns with the broader objectives of fostering sustainability and economic growth in various industries.

Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax, commented, "CleanMax is delighted to be chosen by Equinix to decarbonize its data centres in Mumbai. CleanMax has always focused on being the net-zero partner of choice for corporates globally. This partnership signifies a milestone step towards transforming the energy landscape for digital infrastructure. The landmark initiative will illustrate how corporates can support their growth ambitions while simultaneously nurturing sustainable operations.”

