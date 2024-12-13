eScan Launches Vision Core XDR to Enhance Cybersecurity Measures

eScan Cyber Security Software Solutions, part of Microworld Technologies, has introduced its Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution, eScan Vision Core XDR. This solution is designed to address the growing complexity of cybersecurity threats by strengthening threat detection and integrating human-centric security measures.

Advertisment

The eScan Vision Core XDR aims to transform employees into active defenders against cyber threats, addressing vulnerabilities posed by human factors in cybersecurity. The solution combines advanced technological capabilities with adaptive security awareness measures to mitigate risks effectively.

Tackling Cyber Threats

With the increasing complexity of cyberattacks and the challenges of managing distributed workforces, the Vision Core XDR provides a multi-faceted approach to enterprise security. Industry research indicates that approximately 95% of cyber breaches involve compromised credentials, highlighting the importance of robust security measures.



The eScan Vision Core XDR solution is positioned to support enterprises in strengthening their cybersecurity frameworks by integrating advanced detection systems and proactive defence mechanisms. This launch aims to assist businesses in navigating the evolving cybersecurity landscape effectively.

Advertisment

"Today's cybersecurity challenges require more than just technological solutions," said Govind Rammurthy, Managing Director & CEO, MicroWorld Technologies, the developer of eScan. "Vision Core XDR represents a paradigm shift in enterprise security by integrating advanced threat detection with human-centric security measures that empower employees to become an active part of the security ecosystem."

eScan Vision Core XDR Introduces Advanced Security Features

IP-Radar for Enhanced Network Surveillance

Advertisment

eScan Vision Core XDR features IP-Radar, a smart navigation system designed to improve situational awareness across networks. It provides real-time monitoring of all network connections and generates immediate alerts for suspicious activities originating from high-risk regions, ensuring timely threat identification.

Integration with MITRE ATT&CK Framework

The solution integrates the MITRE ATT&CK Framework, leveraging its advanced threat anticipation capabilities. By identifying potential threats through established attack patterns, the framework enables organizations to implement proactive defence mechanisms to counter emerging cybersecurity risks effectively.

Advertisment

Adaptive Security Awareness System

A key feature of eScan Vision Core XDR is its Adaptive Security Awareness System. This system evolves with emerging threats by simulating real-world attack scenarios and conducting personalized security readiness assessments. The goal is to enhance employee competence in recognizing and resisting social engineering attacks, addressing the human aspect of cybersecurity.

Comprehensive Enterprise Security

Advertisment

The platform combines traditional security measures with intelligent monitoring and behavioural reinforcement, offering an integrated approach to cybersecurity. This ensures coverage for both technical threats and human vulnerabilities, often overlooked in traditional strategies.

Targeted for Large Enterprises

Tailored for large enterprises, eScan Vision Core XDR is designed for organizations seeking to consolidate their security infrastructure while managing complex IT environments. It addresses challenges such as limited cybersecurity expertise and an evolving threat landscape, providing an adaptive solution for enterprise security needs.

Advertisment

Read More:

Channel Plays a Critical Role for AI-driven Cybersecurity Solutions