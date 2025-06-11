eScan Updates Enterprise DLP Solution for AI-Related Data Security Risks

As the use of generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini expands in business environments, organisations are facing new data security risks. In response, eScan has introduced updates to its Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution to help enterprises mitigate the risk of unintentional exposure of sensitive information through AI tools.
The rapid integration of AI technologies in daily workflows has introduced complex security challenges. Employees frequently upload internal documents, emails, and spreadsheets to AI platforms for tasks such as summarisation, analysis, or language correction. While these activities aim to improve productivity, they can inadvertently lead to the leakage of confidential data.
The risk is further compounded by the way many AI tools handle uploaded information. Data shared with such platforms is often stored in global cloud infrastructure and, in some cases, may be used for model training—raising concerns about data control and compliance.
eScan’s DLP Enhancements for AI Contexts
eScan’s updated DLP solution is designed to proactively prevent the unauthorised transmission of sensitive information to external AI services. The enhancements include policy-based controls, real-time monitoring, and content inspection capabilities tailored to detect and block potential data leaks during AI interactions.
With these updates, eScan aims to support enterprises in maintaining compliance, protecting intellectual property, and enabling the safe adoption of AI technologies within regulated environments.
"We're seeing a fundamental shift in how employees interact with data," said Shweta Thakare, Global Vice President, Sales and Marketing, eScan. “While AI tools significantly enhance productivity, they also introduce new avenues for data leakage—challenges that traditional security measures are not equipped to address.”
While many large organisations have responded to data security concerns by restricting access to generative AI tools, this approach can limit potential productivity gains. Recognising this trade-off, eScan has introduced advanced features to its Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution, offering granular control over AI platform usage while maintaining enterprise data security.
Blocking access to AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or GROK eliminates the risk of data leakage but also removes opportunities to improve operational efficiency. Tasks like email drafting, document summarisation, legal text analysis, and data interpretation often benefit from AI support. eScan’s enhanced DLP solution aims to bridge this gap by offering detailed policy enforcement without disabling legitimate business use cases.
The updated eScan Enterprise DLP offers full-spectrum data protection across email, cloud platforms, endpoints, and external devices. The solution monitors user activity and blocks unauthorised attempts to upload sensitive content to AI platforms, including instances where personal accounts or standalone applications are used.
Key Features and AI Coverage
New features include:
-
Content-aware filtering
-
OCR-based image scanning
-
Encryption and shadow copying
-
Watermarking
-
Real-time user activity tracking
These functions allow enterprises to detect and respond to potential data exfiltration in real-time. The solution operates effectively across multiple access points, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected regardless of how an AI platform is accessed—whether through browsers or installed apps.
eScan’s latest enhancements help organisations manage AI adoption securely, supporting innovation without compromising data governance or compliance.
"Enterprises should not have to choose between security and innovation," said Govind Rammurthy, CEO, eScan. "Our enhanced Data Loss Prevention solution enables organisations to leverage artificial intelligence tools while upholding stringent data privacy standards."
eScan DLP Strengthens Controls for Regulatory Compliance and Data Sovereignty
The latest updates to eScan’s Enterprise DLP solution extend beyond AI usage management, offering organisations enhanced control to meet stringent data sovereignty and compliance requirements. This is especially relevant for enterprises operating under industry regulations or managing sensitive client data.
The solution introduces comprehensive restrictions across key data channels. These include:
-
File transfers
-
Printing activities
-
USB and external storage usage
-
Browser Extensions
-
Network-level access
Each action is monitored, controlled, and logged, enabling full traceability and aligning with audit and regulatory standards.
eScan’s DLP integrates with widely used enterprise tools such as:
-
Active Directory for identity-based access control
-
Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) for cloud security governance
-
Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms for centralised monitoring and incident response
This integration enhances overall security orchestration, allowing IT teams to align DLP enforcement with broader cybersecurity strategies.
The solution supports customisable data policies and provides real-time monitoring and user alerts, allowing businesses to define usage boundaries without disrupting day-to-day operations. With selective blocking capabilities, organisations can establish frameworks that enable safe and productive AI usage while securing mission-critical data.
eScan’s approach equips enterprises with the tools to prevent data leaks, ensure compliance, and maintain business continuity in an environment where AI adoption and regulatory scrutiny are both accelerating.
