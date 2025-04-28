Eudia Expands Engineering Centre in Bengalore to Advance AI Innovation

Eudia, an Augmented Intelligence platform focused on corporate legal operations, announced the expansion of its engineering centre in Bangalore as part of its broader growth strategy following a Series A funding round of up to USD 105 million led by General Catalyst, with participation from Floodgate and Sierra Ventures.

The Bengaluru centre will function as a key hub for AI innovation, supporting the development of Eudia’s platform designed for corporate legal teams globally. Through this dedicated facility, Eudia aims to leverage engineering and machine learning talent to enhance its AI-driven legal solutions. The India operations will play an integral role in Eudia’s global strategy, promoting the evolution of its offerings in collaboration with legal professionals.

Eudia is actively recruiting senior AI engineers and software engineers to strengthen its Bengaluru hub. The initiative is led by Pankaj Bhatia, newly appointed Head of Engineering, who brings over 20 years of experience from companies including Amazon, Microsoft, and Flipkart. Under his leadership, Eudia’s India Innovation Hub will collaborate closely with global engineering teams in Palo Alto to drive AI advancements in legal technology.

Co-founded by Omar Haroun, Ashish Agrawal, and David Van Reyk, Eudia works with Fortune 500 Chief Legal Officers (CLOs) to improve legal decision-making, risk management, and operational efficiency. In addition to strengthening its technology team, the recently secured funding will be used to advance its augmented intelligence platform, scale operations, expand international market reach, and hire additional AI experts, legal professionals, and engineers.

Commenting on the funding, Omar Haroun, Co-founder & CEO of Eudia, says, “This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform the legal industry. We aim to help organisations increase efficiency in legal workflows, reduce risk, and unlock billions in unrealised business value through automation.”

“We are focused on accelerating AI development to enhance legal research, document review, and case analysis. By continuously refining our Augmented Intelligence platform, we aim to drive significant efficiency gains for CLOs, reinforcing our position as a leader in the legal tech space," said Ashish Agrawal, Co-founder & CTO of Eudia.

