Eventus Security appoints Vikas Somani as VP – Sales, India

Eventus Security, a provider of AI-driven managed security services, has appointed Vikas Somani as Vice President – Sales, India. With more than two decades of experience in enterprise sales and global account management, Somani will spearhead growth initiatives, deepen enterprise partnerships, and expand the company’s footprint in the Indian market while aligning with its global expansion strategy.

Somani joins Eventus after a 15-year career at Tata Communications, where he held multiple leadership positions across India and international markets including the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Turkey. Most recently, he served as Associate Vice President, Mid-Market and Partner Business – West Region. Throughout his career, he has successfully led complex enterprise deals in digital services, Cloud, managed security and telecom solutions. He is known for combining strategic vision with execution, building high-performing teams and fostering long-term customer trust.

“We are delighted to welcome Vikas to the Eventus leadership team. His expertise in scaling enterprise businesses and his strong customer-first approach will play a key role in accelerating our next phase of growth,” said Sunil Sapra, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Eventus Security. “As enterprises increasingly seek trusted managed security partners, Vikas’ leadership will help us expand market presence, deepen partnerships and deliver measurable outcomes.”

Sharing his perspective, Vikas Somani said, “I am excited to join Eventus at such a pivotal growth phase. Enterprises are rapidly moving away from siloed tools toward integrated, intelligence-led managed security. With its AI-driven SOC-as-a-Service and customer-first approach, Eventus is uniquely positioned to deliver resilience and scale in today’s evolving threat landscape. The demand for capable managed security providers has never been greater in India, and I look forward to contributing to Eventus’ growth and customer success.”

Eventus Security has been recording double-digit year-on-year growth, driven by adoption of its AI-powered SOC-as-a-Service, built on the proprietary Eventus Platform. By combining AI precision with human expertise, Eventus delivers proactive detection, continuous monitoring and scalable 24/7 protection. The company serves enterprises across BFSI, manufacturing and global sectors, enabling resilience against sophisticated threats.

“As we expand globally, aligning our technology leadership with proven sales execution is vital. Vikas’ background in managing large enterprise engagements across telecom, Cloud and security makes him an excellent fit for our vision of delivering intelligence-led cybersecurity solutions,” added Sapra.

With this appointment, Eventus underscores its commitment to scaling globally, strengthening enterprise relationships, and driving intelligence-led managed security outcomes.

