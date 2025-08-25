Epson and Mumbai police seized counterfeit products worth Rs. 44 Lakhs in Chembur

Epson, with support from the Mumbai Police, carried out a major raid on 12 August 2025 at Tilak Nagar, Chembur, targeting manufacturers and distributors of counterfeit Epson ink bottles and packaging materials. The operation led to one of the largest seizures of its kind in recent years.

Advertisment

The raid resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of counterfeit goods valued at approximately Rs 44 lakh. Authorities seized 3,758 packed Epson ink bottles, 6,080 ribbon cartridges, and 12,467 refilled ink bottles, along with 14,366 empty bottles. In addition, large volumes of packaging material were uncovered, including 49,750 ink bottle outer boxes, 35,430 holograms, 31,400 shrink sleeves, and thousands of labels and stickers.

Officials also confiscated 12 non-genuine ink barrels of 20 litres each, sealing and vacuum machines, ink bottle sealing equipment, and an inkjet printing machine used for counterfeiting. A tempo truck used for transporting the counterfeit goods was also seized.

Epson took step to safeguard customers and partners

Counterfeit printing supplies pose risks for customers, who often face device damage, poor performance and safety issues when using fake products. For businesses like Epson and its channel partners, counterfeiting undermines trust, erodes brand reputation and causes significant financial loss.

Advertisment

“Counterfeit products not only mislead customers but also erode the trust placed in our brand. This raid reflects the scale and seriousness of the counterfeit trade in our industry and underscores Epson’s relentless commitment to fighting it. We greatly appreciate the swift action by the Mumbai Police and will continue to work with law enforcement to eradicate such illegal activities. Protecting customers, safeguarding partners’ business, and upholding product integrity remain our priorities,” said a spokesperson at Epson India.

Epson reaffirmed its commitment to strict enforcement of intellectual property rights and ensuring that customers receive only genuine, high-quality products.

Read More:

India IT Expo 2025 to debut in Ludhiana to strengthen North India’s IT channel ecosystem

Building data driven integration for an AI first world - Hoonartek

Advertisment

Canon India's Print Strategy: AI, Sustainability & Partner Growth with C Sukumaran