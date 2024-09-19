Eventus Security Recognized at MSP India Summit 2024

Eventus Security, a provider of managed cybersecurity services, was recognized at the MSP India Summit 2024. The company received an award in the "IT Security as a Service" category, emphasizing its role in providing managed security services to businesses.

Advertisment

MSP India Summit 2024 Overview

The MSP India Summit 2024 occurred at Aerocity, Delhi, gathering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and industry leaders. The event focused on discussions around emerging technologies, service scalability, and skill development. Notable participants included industry leaders such as Infosys, TCS, and AWS. A major theme at the summit was the growing demand for managed security services as organizations increasingly modernize their IT infrastructure.

Eventus Security’s Service Offerings

Advertisment

Eventus Security’s recognition is based on its managed security services delivered through its proprietary Eventus Platform. The platform provides businesses with unified visibility and protection against evolving cyber threats. Key services include Managed XDR, SOC as a Service, Cyber Resilience, Incident Readiness and Response, and Cyber Threat Intelligence. These services help organizations detect, mitigate, and manage cybersecurity risks proactively.



Manish Chasta, Co-founder & CTO of Eventus Security, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are truly honored to be recognized in the ‘IT Security as a Service’ category at the MSP India Summit 2024. We deeply appreciate the jury's acknowledgment and, most importantly, the trust our customers place in us. Their confidence drives us to evolve continuously, ensuring we help them secure their digital assets in an ever-changing threat landscape. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, we remain dedicated to empowering organizations to strengthen their resilience and succeed in today’s complex digital world."

MSP India Summit Highlights Shift to Service-Oriented IT Models

The MSP India Summit, organized by Accent Info Media, serves as a key platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to explore emerging trends and technologies within the industry. The event highlights the growing shift from product-based IT consumption to service-oriented models. This change has been particularly notable in India, especially among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Advertisment

Emphasis on Skill Expansion and Networking

This year’s summit aimed to promote networking and knowledge sharing among MSPs and vendors. A key focus was the importance of expanding skills and service offerings to better support customers as they undergo digital transformation. The event provided MSPs with insights into how they can enhance their roles in guiding businesses through this evolving landscape.

Advertisment

Read More:

AI and ML are leading Cybersecurity, Manish Chasta, Eventus Security