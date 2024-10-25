Eventus Security Showcased Eventus Platform at Achievers X Awards 2024

Eventus Security, a managed security service provider, participated in the Achievers X Awards 2024, held on October 15th at the Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai. The event gathered over 150 dignitaries, CXOs, and IT veterans from the region, facilitating discussions on the future of technology and cybersecurity in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Through this participation, Eventus Security aimed to enhance its brand presence and strengthen relationships with industry leaders, highlighting its growing presence in the GCC. The sponsorship reinforced the company’s commitment to the region, where digital transformation and cybersecurity are top business priorities.

During the event, Eventus Security introduced the Eventus Platform, an AI-powered solution designed to address the cybersecurity needs of a global customer base. The platform offers a range of services, including SOC as a Service, Managed XDR, Cyber Resilience, Incident Readiness and Response, and Cyber Threat Intelligence. These integrated services enable businesses to detect, mitigate, and manage cyber risks, enhancing security and operational resilience in the digital landscape.

Sunil Sapra, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Eventus Security highlighted the significance of the event: "At Eventus, we believe in the power of combining world-class technology with expert human insight to empower businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. The Achievers X Awards provided us an invaluable platform to engage with key decision-makers in the GCC market. Our presence here elevates our brand's visibility and reaffirms our commitment to the Middle East, where we see significant opportunities for growth and innovation."

Eventus Security Expands Operations in GCC with Riyadh-based SOC

Eventus Security, with its regional office in Saudi Arabia, has been making notable progress in the GCC by setting up a dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC) in Riyadh. This SOC offers 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, and incident response services, supported by a team of skilled regional experts. As part of its expansion strategy, Eventus is focusing on investing in local talent, infrastructure, and resources to meet the cybersecurity needs of its expanding customer base in the region.

Manish Chasta, Co-founder and CTO of Eventus Security, further emphasized the company’s strategic goals: "The Middle East’s rapid digital transformation, coupled with a growing focus on cybersecurity, presents a strategic opportunity for Eventus to offer tailored, high-impact solutions that address the region's specific challenges. Our SOC in Riyadh is equipped to deliver world-class security services, empowering organizations across the GCC to navigate today’s complex cybersecurity threats with confidence."

