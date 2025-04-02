Experian Expands Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

Experian has expanded its Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Hyderabad, increasing its focus on technology development and global operations. The expansion is part of the company's growth strategy in India.

The new 85,000 sq. ft. facility more than doubles the previous office space, supporting Experian’s expansion in the region. The GIC serves as a hub for technology-driven solutions in areas such as fintech, analytics, decision-making, identity management, and fraud prevention.

Since its inception, the GIC has played a role in leveraging emerging technologies to enhance Experian’s offerings. The expansion is expected to strengthen its ability to develop advanced solutions for businesses and consumers while contributing to the company’s global technology operations.

Manish Jain, Country MD, Experian in India, said, “India is at the forefront of digital transformation, and our ongoing investment here reflects our long-term commitment to this dynamic and fast-evolving market. Experian’s Global Innovation Centre is not just a technology hub; it is a strategic enabler that allows us to unlock new possibilities, develop cutting-edge solutions, and scale innovation globally.”

“This expansion strengthens our foundation for the future—enabling us to move faster, think bigger, and solve complex challenges with greater agility. As we chart this next growth phase, our focus remains on driving impact through innovation, empowering our teams, and creating meaningful and future-ready solutions.” He added.

Alexander Lintner, CEO, Technology Software Services & Innovation (TSSI), Experian said, " Growth isn’t just about numbers; it’s about the ideas we nurture, the innovations we ignite, and the transformative impact we create—shaping the world with every breakthrough. This expansion aligns with our overall strategic vision to strengthen our position as an innovation powerhouse while emphasising continuous improvement and inspiring disruptive innovation across the business. Serving all Experian regions globally, the GIC is focused on building world-class products, delivering them at scale through integrated, value-added solutions and sophisticated platforms that combine advanced capabilities. The centre provides a world-class workspace that inspires transformation and customer excellence, reinforcing our commitment to a people-first culture and our customers while expanding into areas that can provide growth.”

Experian GIC Enhances Global Operations with Emerging Technologies

The Global Innovation Centre (GIC) operates on a follow-the-sun global delivery model, ensuring continuous, round-the-clock service. It drives initiatives in cloud migration, standardized data platforms, process automation, and operational efficiency, improving speed, accuracy, and scalability.

The centre is also focused on adopting emerging technologies, including Generative AI (GenAI), agile methodologies, Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps), and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE). These advancements support the development of secure and scalable solutions, reinforcing Experian’s global technology operations.

Vinu Kurien, Site Lead, VP, Experian Technology & Innovation (T&I) said, “The Experian GIC has grown exponentially, reflecting our vision to enhance capabilities and deliver exceptional services to our consumers, clients, and colleagues. Leveraging Hyderabad’s engineering and tech talent, the GIC offers a full stack of competencies to provide global support for product and platform solutions, data science and analytics, system architecture, and intelligent automation. The new office fosters collaboration, innovation, and creativity, enabling us to deliver transformative solutions. This expansion marks a key chapter in our growth and creates more career opportunities for local talent, fostering a thriving professional community.”

