Experian Expands Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

Experian has expanded its Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Hyderabad, reinforcing its focus on innovation, talent development, and global technology leadership. This expansion represents a significant step in the company’s growth strategy in India.

Advertisment

Experian's Facility Expansion and Technological Advancements

The new 85,000 sq. ft. facility more than doubles the previous office space, supporting Experian’s rapid growth in the region.

The GIC serves as a hub for technological innovation, driving advancements in fintech, analytics, decision-making, identity management, and fraud prevention.

By leveraging emerging technologies, the centre enhances Experian’s global operations while delivering transformative solutions for businesses and individuals worldwide.

This expansion underscores Experian’s commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening its presence in India’s technology ecosystem.

Advertisment

Manish Jain, Country MD, Experian in India, said “India is at the forefront of digital transformation, and our ongoing investment here reflects our long-term commitment to this dynamic and fast-evolving market. Experian’s Global Innovation Centre is not just a technology hub; it is a strategic enabler that allows us to unlock new possibilities, develop cutting-edge solutions, and scale innovation globally.”

“This expansion strengthens our foundation for the future—enabling us to move faster, think bigger, and solve complex challenges with greater agility. As we chart this next growth phase, our focus remains on driving impact through innovation, empowering our teams, and creating meaningful and future-ready solutions.” He added.

Alexander Lintner, CEO, Technology Software Services & Innovation (TSSI), Experian, said "Growth isn’t just about numbers; it’s about the ideas we nurture, the innovations we ignite, and the transformative impact we create—shaping the world with every breakthrough. This expansion aligns with our overall strategic vision to strengthen our position as an innovation powerhouse while emphasising continuous improvement and inspiring disruptive innovation across the business. Serving all Experian regions globally, the GIC is focused on building world-class products, delivering them at scale through integrated, value-added solutions and sophisticated platforms that combine advanced capabilities. The centre provides a world-class workspace that inspires transformation and customer excellence, reinforcing our commitment to a people-first culture and our customers while expanding into areas that can provide growth.”

Advertisment

Global Delivery Model and Technological Initiatives

The Global Innovation Centre (GIC) operates on a “follow-the-sun” global delivery model, ensuring continuous, round-the-clock service. It drives key initiatives in cloud migration, standardised data platforms, process automation, and operational excellence, enhancing efficiency, scalability, and accuracy.

The centre also plays a significant role in integrating emerging technologies, including; Generative AI (GenAI) for advanced automation and decision-making, Agile methodologies to enhance development efficiency. Furthermore, development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) for secure and streamlined workflows and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) to ensure system reliability and performance.

Advertisment

Vinu Kurien, Site Lead, VP, Experian Technology & Innovation (T&I) said, “The Experian GIC has grown exponentially, reflecting our vision to enhance capabilities and deliver exceptional services to our consumers, clients, and colleagues. Leveraging Hyderabad’s engineering and tech talent, the GIC offers a full stack of competencies to provide global support for product and platform solutions, data science and analytics, system architecture, and intelligent automation. The new office fosters collaboration, innovation, and creativity, enabling us to deliver transformative solutions. This expansion marks a key chapter in our growth and creates more career opportunities for local talent, fostering a thriving professional community.”



Read More:



How to use Analytics to Regulate Expenditure and Achieve Business Growth?

Advertisment

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future