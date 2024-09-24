F5 Announces General Availability of NGINX One

F5 has announced the general availability of F5 NGINX One, a solution that integrates advanced load balancing, web and application server capabilities, API gateway functions, and security features. This package aims to streamline the management and security of F5 NGINX instances and NGINX Open Source, using a centralized cloud management interface.

Advertisment

Unified Management and Security

The NGINX One platform allows customers to manage their NGINX deployments more efficiently, offering a single interface for end-to-end visibility. This approach aims to improve the speed of app delivery and enhance advanced capabilities, such as artificial intelligence (AI) integration, compared to traditional, segmented solutions.

Consolidated Features for Simplified Deployments

Advertisment

NGINX One consolidates several formerly separate offerings, including NGINX Plus, into one unified solution. The integration is designed to reduce costs and simplify deployment processes for organizations. Through the NGINX One Console, users can enforce global policy compliance and maintain a comprehensive view of their NGINX infrastructure, aiming to support better decision-making for businesses and their teams.

“Unlocking innovation and simplifying complexity has now been made easy with NGINX One,’’ said Pratik Shah, Managing Director India & SAARC, F5 Networks. “I’m excited to announce its launch, marking the evolution of NGINX from a stand-alone product to a comprehensive hybrid SaaS experience, designed for the demands of modern, multi-environment applications.”

“Successful application deployment is a team sport,” said Shawn Wormke, Vice President and General Manager for NGINX at F5. “App delivery and security functions—and corresponding visibility—are often sequestered among individual groups. NGINX One is ideal for modern, ephemeral, and cloud-native app components such as containers and Kubernetes, providing a solution that cost-effectively optimizes, scales, and secures complicated application and API environments across multiple teams.”

Advertisment

Challenges in Modern App Delivery Across Diverse Environments

Enterprise application teams today face increasing complexity in delivering apps across various environments, ranging from high-performance physical servers to virtual machines and Kubernetes clusters. These applications are deployed across data centers and public clouds, making it difficult to apply consistent security, compliance, and app delivery policies across widely distributed architectures. Managing hybrid and multi-cloud environments has further added to operational challenges for many organizations.

NGINX One Simplifies Application Security and Delivery

Advertisment

NGINX One is designed to enhance application security and delivery for development, operations, and platform teams. It provides tools to simplify the ownership, optimization, and governance of NGINX components, regardless of deployment context. The NGINX One Console enables teams to enforce security policies across their application infrastructure, implement configuration guidance, and automate version and patch updates, which helps maintain compliance across the ecosystem.

“The success of microservices-based and containerized applications and app components relies on the work of many separate teams,” said Jim Mercer, IDC Program Vice President, Software Development, DevOps, and DevSecOps. “NGINX One is essentially designed to make it easier to harmonize these workflows. This release marks the evolution of NGINX from primarily a development tool to a more mature enterprise-class SaaS-based solution. As a result, customers may be able to reduce certain point solutions since they can see performance and security data across the NGINX application landscape without being limited to a single Kubernetes cluster.”

Unified Visibility Across Hybrid Multicloud Environments

Advertisment

Many organizations use both NGINX Plus and NGINX Open Source but have lacked cross-team visibility when making changes or adding instances. NGINX One addresses this by extending visibility and observability across multiple functions, allowing for unified policy enforcement. This ensures that development teams can scale applications according to business needs. The platform also introduces updated visualization tools, enabling clearer data monitoring and presentation for all teams involved in the application delivery process. This supports use cases such as zero-trust initiatives and AI inference solutions.

Centralized Configuration and Management for Traffic Optimization and Security

As application delivery becomes increasingly complex, NGINX One offers centralized management to simplify the process. It helps enterprises innovate more rapidly without sacrificing security or observability. Integrated with F5 Distributed Cloud Services, the NGINX One Console provides SaaS-based visibility and management, allowing users to enhance security and optimize performance with just a few clicks in the updated graphical user interface (GUI). This streamlines tasks that previously required manual configuration by platform and network operations teams, especially in managing instances across different infrastructures.

Advertisment

“NGINX software and open source solutions are some of the most widely used technologies on the Internet, underpinning thousands of application delivery environments,” said Juan Zamora, CEO and founder of Hopla! Software. “With NGINX One, we can provide enterprise-grade services and consistent application traffic management for any deployment model.”

“We rely on NGINX for our Tier 1 applications. NGINX One is giving Medallia lots of visibility into our NGINX Plus instances, and it has helped us identify some system vulnerabilities,” said Vinnie Chhabra, IT Engineer at Medallia. “Looking forward, NGINX One will be essential for our IT and InfoSec teams to expand our visibility into usage, performance, and security.

Advertisment

Read More:

HPE Unveils AI and Hybrid Cloud Programs to Boost Partner Revenue