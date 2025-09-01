FAIITA holds AGM in Ludhiana, announces new leadership committees

The Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ludhiana, Punjab. The event, jointly hosted by the Association of Computer Entrepreneurs (ACE), Ludhiana and the Punjab Association of Computer Traders (PACT), saw participation from more than 60 delegates representing IT associations across the country.

The meeting was convened under the leadership of Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA, along with Sanjeev Walia, Secretary, Gurpreet Singh Sunny, Chairman, PACT & Grievance Head, and Naveen Gupta, Treasurer.

Key discussions

The AGM served as a forum to address critical issues faced by members and to chart out collective solutions. Topics covered included:

Brand coordination and partner relations – Led by Deepak Bommisetty and supported by Sushil Kumar, the session focused on standardising brand-dealer engagement across states.

Membership development – Exploring strategies to expand FAIITA’s reach by onboarding more city and regional associations.

Business development and imports/exports – Discussing ways to ease trade barriers, strengthen vendor support and explore international opportunities.

Dispute and grievance redressal – Proposals to improve the federation’s ability to resolve conflicts efficiently and fairly.

Digital communication and e-bulletins – Ensuring transparent updates to strengthen engagement with members.

Delegates also addressed regional challenges such as pricing disparities, unfair trade practices, online competition and credit discipline. The discussions explored frameworks for national-level policies to bring parity and enable sustainable growth.

New committees and appointments

The AGM marked the formal announcement of new committees with designated chairmen and co-chairmen for the upcoming term. In unanimous decisions, Devesh Rastogi, Past President of FAIITA, was appointed as Chairman, bringing his experience and continuity to the federation’s leadership. Kaushik Pandya was named Advisor to provide strategic guidance to the committees and executive team.

Comment

“This AGM marks a new milestone in FAIITA’s journey of uniting IT associations across India,” said Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA. “With the newly appointed committees and leadership, we are confident of addressing challenges more effectively, driving growth initiatives and creating stronger engagement with brands and partners. The active participation of our members reaffirms the strength of our federation and its commitment to the IT channel community.”

Looking ahead

The AGM concluded with a shared resolve to strengthen collaboration at the national level, improve partner relations, and tackle pressing issues such as credit discipline and fair trade practices. The gathering also provided an opportunity for networking, reinforcing FAIITA’s role as a united and influential voice of the IT industry.

