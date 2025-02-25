Firebolt Appoints Sandeep Mathur as Managing Director for APAC

Firebolt, a data warehouse for AI applications, has appointed Sandeep Mathur as the MD, APAC. In this role, he will be responsible for driving the company’s growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region, leading go-to-market (GTM) initiatives, and collaborating with Firebolt’s leadership to build global teams across support, sales development, and engineering, with a focus on India.

Industry Experience and Leadership

Sandeep Mathur has over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, specializing in enterprise data and analytics. Before joining Firebolt, he held leadership positions at Lentra and Oracle, where he played a key role in business expansion, strategic sales, and the development of technology and data analytics solutions.

Firebolt’s Regional Expansion Strategy

With Mathur’s appointment, Firebolt plans to strengthen its presence in financial services, e-commerce, and technology sectors, where real-time analytics and high-performance data processing are essential. The company aims to expand its footprint in key APAC markets, leveraging AI-driven data solutions to support businesses in these industries.

Eldad Farkash, co-founder & CEO of Firebolt, commented on the appointment: “Sandeep Mathur's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Firebolt. His deep understanding of the APAC market, combined with his strategic expertise, will be instrumental as we empower APAC enterprises with a new generation of high-performance analytics, expand partner ecosystems and enhance customer education initiatives that redefine speed, scale, and efficiency.”

Hemanth Vedagarbha, President, Firebolt, said, "We are thrilled to have Sandeep Mathur at Firebolt. His deep expertise in scaling high-growth technology businesses and driving customer success in the region makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. As Firebolt continues to redefine cloud data analytics with unmatched speed and efficiency, Sandeep’s leadership will play a crucial role in expanding our presence and delivering exceptional value to enterprises across APAC."

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Sandeep Mathur, MD, APAC, Firebolt, stated, “Innovation and technology are transforming how businesses in APAC operate. Joining Firebolt at such a pivotal time in the data and analytics landscape, I look forward to helping businesses achieve unmatched performance and efficiency. Firebolt’s innovative approach to cloud data warehousing is setting new benchmarks in performance and cost efficiency. My focus will be on collaborating with enterprises and fast-growing startups across APAC to optimise their cloud data infrastructures and maximise their performance-to-cost ratio. I look forward to partnering with our talented team and stakeholders to help organisations in the region unlock the full potential of their data.”

Advertisment

