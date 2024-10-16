FITAG Hosts SAMARTHYA 2024 Presidents Conclave in Gujarat

The Federation of IT Associations of Gujarat (FITAG) successfully held its annual SAMARTHYA "2024" Presidents Conclave on October 14, 2024, at Madhubhan Resort & Spa in Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat. The event brought together IT leaders from across the state, reinforcing FITAG’s motto, "Happy Together," and promoting unity and collaboration within the industry.

Focus on a Future-Ready IT Sector

The conclave, themed “Creating a Future-Ready FITAG,” focused on building resilience and preparing Gujarat’s IT sector for future challenges. Moderated by FITAG Corporate Mentor Nandak Pandya, the panel discussion featured insights from past presidents, who shared strategies for positioning the state’s IT industry for sustainable growth and success in the coming years.

The event had different panel discussions where various topics were covered. SAMARTHYA is an annual event organized by FITAG where partners and association leaders participate and discuss strategies to overcome the issues faced by the channel partner community.

The Panelist include -

Kaushik Pandya (Founder President 2009-10)

Yogesh Thhaker (President 2011-12)

Amit Shah (President 2015)

Mitesh Dave (President 2016-18)

Praful Desai (President 2018-20)

Pranav Parikh (Immediate Past President)

The event had sponsorship from Toshiba, Rincan, and Lancab(Co-Sponsors).

Alok Ghelani, President, FITAG shared insights from the event, "SAMARTHYA is a yearly conclave where we come together and discuss various issues faced by the IT partners. Bigger Associations from Baroda, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar to associations from small cities like Kutch, and Bharuch all participate and discuss their yearly activities. They organize different events where they involve partners and encourage them to share their issues. Moreover, their families also participate in some of the activities. This discussion helps to motivate associations and learn from each other."

He added," Not only the current executive body members but also the founding members of the FITAG participate in this conclave. We have panel discussions on different topics. Associations from other states, for instance, Delhi, and Mumbai also participated in this conclave."

