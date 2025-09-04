Flash AI - An AI shopping assistant aims to change how the world buys online

Flash has announced the worldwide launch of Flash AI, an AI shopping assistant designed to simplify decision-making for the growing base of over one billion ecommerce shoppers.

The platform, founded by Ranjith Boyanapalli, ex-SVP at Flipkart, is backed by Blume Ventures, Global Founders Capital and Peer Capital. With ecommerce scaling beyond USD 7 trillion globally, Flash AI aims to address key consumer pain points such as decision fatigue, overwhelming product choices, confusing reviews and complex price comparisons.

Flash AI turning clutter into clarity

Flash AI can be accessed simply by adding flash.co/ before the URL of any product from any online merchant. Once activated, it transforms the product page into an AI-powered view, generating a concise summary of product insights drawn from multiple sources including YouTube, Reddit, expert blogs and marketplace reviews.

The assistant presents these findings in a bias-free format with clear pros and cons. Alongside this, Flash AI offers real-time price intelligence, continuously tracking price fluctuations across stores and surfacing the best deals available.

Building the next layer of commerce

Announcing the launch, Ranjith Boyanapalli, founder and CEO, Flash AI, said, “With Flash AI, we aim to craft a commerce intelligence layer that helps shoppers make better, faster decisions. Instead of changing shopper behaviour via conversational discovery agents, we designed Flash AI to layer seamlessly onto the shopping journey, wherever the shopper is already browsing. Built on commerce intelligence from over 2 billion anonymised data points, Flash AI will lead the global shift into AI-driven commerce, setting a new standard for the industry – with more products and features rolling out in the days ahead.”

According to Flash, almost 78 per cent of shoppers report being overwhelmed by too many choices while making a purchase. On average, they spend hours cross-checking reviews and tracking price changes before arriving at a decision. Flash AI is built to reduce this burden by consolidating authentic research and pricing into one streamlined view.

Beyond research and pricing

In addition to research and pricing, Flash AI also includes proprietary tracking features that allow users to monitor their orders, refunds, warranties and spending patterns in a single interface. Shoppers can access the assistant through Flash’s website, mobile app or even via WhatsApp, apart from the flash.co/ integration.

With tens of billions of SKUs across more than 30 million online stores worldwide, Flash AI positions itself as a timely innovation to simplify and empower the modern shopping experience.

