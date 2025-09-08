Former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant Appointed to HCLTech Board as Independent Director

HCLTech has announced the appointment of Amitabh Kant, India’s former G20 Sherpa and a distinguished civil servant, as an Independent Director on its board, effective from 8th September 2025.

The appointment brings one of India’s most respected policy architects and governance reformers into the boardroom of the multinational IT services firm. Kant is widely recognised for his pivotal role in shaping India's modern economic and digital policy landscape.

Kant’s most recent role was as India’s G20 Sherpa, where his leadership during the nation’s presidency culminated in the unanimous adoption of the historic New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. He was instrumental in galvanising global consensus on critical issues, including driving sustainable growth, championing India’s digital public infrastructure model, and advocating for ambitious reforms in climate finance and technology.

Throughout his illustrious career, Kant has held several key positions, including Chief Executive Officer of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog). During his six-year tenure, he drove transformative initiatives such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, a groundbreaking effort to rapidly develop India's most underserved regions through data-driven governance and competition.

His extensive track record also includes spearheading the ‘Make in India’, ‘Startup India’, and ‘Incredible India’ campaigns, as well as significant Ease of Doing Business reforms during his time leading the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

Leadership Welcomes Strategic Appointment

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, commented on the appointment, stating, “We are delighted to have Amitabh Kant join the Board. His rich experience in building public sector institutions and contribution to India’s reforms will offer immense insights towards shaping HCLTech’s growth strategy.”

C. Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of HCLTech, added, “Amitabh Kant joins us at a pivotal moment in our journey as well as within the industry. His thought leadership and long-term thinking will be invaluable in shaping our strategy. Amitabh shares our values and our ambition, and I look forward to his counsel as we execute our strategic plans.”

A Recognised Leader in Governance

Upon his appointment, Amitabh Kant said, “HCLTech is among the finest corporate institutions in India. I am pleased to be part of its growth journey and look forward to working with the Board.”

Kant’s expertise is internationally acknowledged. He is a recipient of the prestigious Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star (2023) from the Government of Japan, the Sir Edmund Hillary Fellowship from the Prime Minister of New Zealand, and is a Chevening Scholar. He has also authored six books and numerous articles on policy issues impacting India and the global community.

