HCLTech named SailPoint Global Delivery Admiral Partner

SailPoint has named HCLTech as a Global Delivery Admiral Partner, its highest delivery status, recognising the company’s ability to deliver large-scale identity security programmes with proven expertise and long-term impact.

Advertisment

The announcement is part of a strategic partnership between SailPoint and HCLTech to provide modern identity security solutions designed for the scale, speed and complexity of AI-driven enterprise environments.

The collaboration combines the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, powered by the AI-driven SailPoint Atlas platform, with HCLTech’s cybersecurity practice and experience in managing identity at scale. Together, the two companies aim to help enterprises automate lifecycle access controls, monitor access risks continuously and enforce governance policies across hybrid, multicloud and AI ecosystems. HCLTech’s MiDaaS framework also integrates lifecycle identity and access governance into managed service delivery.

Organisations stand to benefit from the alliance in three key ways:

Accelerated identity transformation: Moving from outdated, siloed systems to a modern identity platform, supported by HCLTech’s global delivery teams and certified consultants.

Continuous risk-aware governance: Combining real-time insights from Atlas with governance support from HCLTech to enforce policies, certify access and detect anomalies.

Resilience in the AI era: Providing zero-trust aligned identity controls to secure access for GenAI applications, agents and other digital identities in real time.

Advertisment

Matt Mills, President, SailPoint, said, “In the AI era, identities, including agents, are the new perimeter and must be intelligently governed and secured. Our partnership with HCLTech enables more customers to build identity security programmes at scale to secure AI agents and other identities, programmes that are policy-driven, risk-aware and resilient to fast-moving digital threats.”

Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech, added, “A zero-trust operating model requires an identity-first approach, which can also serve as a strong digital foundation for an AI-powered future. By embedding SailPoint Atlas into our unified IAM and managed services ecosystem, we empower enterprises to manage identity risk proactively and with confidence.”

Read More:

Next Gen GST Reforms: IT Industry Hail Reform Amid Channel Caution on Margins

Advertisment

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta echoes GST reform spirit with Diwali gift for traders

Microsoft Azure partner program in India: a 2025 overview

OpenText Partner Led Cybersecurity Strategy for Indian SMBs