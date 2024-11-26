Fortinet Expands Generative AI Capabilities Across Product Portfolio

Fortinet, a cybersecurity company focused on the convergence of networking and security, has announced the expansion of generative AI (GenAI) functionalities across its product ecosystem. As part of this initiative, the company has introduced two new integrations for FortiAI, its AI-powered security assistant.

Advertisment

Enhanced Capabilities for Security Analysts

FortiAI leverages GenAI to streamline and automate tasks for security analysts. The newly launched integrations aim to simplify complex workflows, enhance efficiency, and provide guided insights to support rapid threat detection and response.

This development underscores Fortinet’s ongoing commitment to integrating advanced AI technologies into its solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges.

Advertisment

“Our commitment to AI innovation is reflected in our expansion of generative AI, which now enhances seven different products across our portfolio,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet. “By integrating FortiAI in such a broad range of solutions, we’re equipping our customers with powerful, adaptive tools that transform how they manage and respond to cyber threats. As cyber risks continue to grow, we’ll continue to empower our customers with solutions that streamline security processes, improve decision-making, and bolster resilience against evolving threats.”

New FortiAI Integrations Introduced by Fortinet

Fortinet has announced new integrations for FortiAI, aimed at improving the capabilities of threat hunters and SOC teams in identifying and responding to cybersecurity threats.

Advertisment

FortiAI for FortiNDR Cloud

The FortiAI integration with FortiNDR Cloud is designed to assist threat hunters by providing detections and observations that directly correlate to their queries. Security analysts can query FortiAI to understand FortiNDR Cloud's capabilities in covering new and emerging threats, attacker tactics, and specific vulnerabilities. This simplifies the search process and enhances analysts' performance, helping them assess their ability to defend against attackers more effectively.

FortiAI for Lacework FortiCNAPP

Advertisment

FortiAI's integration with Lacework FortiCNAPP is focused on helping Security Operations Center (SOC) teams quickly understand alerts. The integration guides remediation and corrective actions. Using natural language queries, SOC teams can clarify why certain alerts were generated, understand the associated risks, and receive step-by-step guidance on investigating and responding to threats. This helps streamline the remediation process, offering syntactically correct code to address vulnerabilities.

Expanding FortiAI Across Fortinet’s Portfolio

These new integrations are part of Fortinet’s broader initiative to integrate AI across its cybersecurity solutions, including:



Advertisment

FortiAI for FortiAnalyzer: Real-time threat analysis, prioritization, and automated response.

FortiAI for FortiManager: Automates network configuration scripts, troubleshooting, and remediation of vulnerabilities.

FortiAI for FortiSIEM: Provides contextual intelligence and recommendations for investigating security alerts.

FortiAI for FortiSOAR: Optimizes threat investigations, and remediation, and automates playbook creation.

FortiAI for FortiDLP: Summarizes and contextualizes data related to high-risk activities

These developments highlight Fortinet’s ongoing focus on integrating AI technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cybersecurity operations.

Advertisment

Read More:

Fortinet Offers AI Enabled Data Protection and Insider Risk Management

5 Cybersecurity Challenges Critical for SMBs and MSMEs