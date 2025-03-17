Fortinet Expands OT Security Platform for Infrastructure Protection

Fortinet has introduced enhancements to its Operational Technology (OT) Security Platform to support the protection of critical infrastructure and industrial environments against evolving cyber threats. The updates extend beyond traditional OT visibility solutions and include:

Enhanced OT-Specific Threat Visibility: The FortiGuard OT Security Service provides deeper insights into OT-specific threats, improving threat detection and response capabilities.

Expanded Ruggedized Solutions: New solutions for network segmentation and 5G connectivity are designed to operate in harsh industrial environments.

Upgraded OT Security Operations (SecOps) Portfolio: Enhancements include automated threat response mechanisms and regulatory compliance tracking, supporting organizations in mitigating risks and meeting compliance requirements.

These advancements aim to strengthen cybersecurity resilience in industrial settings by improving threat visibility, network segmentation, and security operations.

“Fortinet has been building an industry-leading OT Security Platform for 20-plus years and remains at the forefront of OT security innovation,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “As cyberthreats against critical infrastructure and across industries such as energy, transportation, and manufacturing continue to grow, Fortinet remains committed to delivering comprehensive security solutions tailored for operational technology environments. These latest enhancements give organizations the tools they need to improve their OT security posture and adhere to regulatory requirements—all managed through a single, unified platform.”

Fortinet has introduced new capabilities to its Operational Technology (OT) Security Platform, aimed at strengthening security enforcement, segmentation, and connectivity in industrial environments. The latest enhancements include:

Expanded Security Enforcement for OT Environments

FortiGate Rugged NGFWs and enhanced FortiGuard OT Security Service introduce advanced threat detection across 3,300+ OT protocol rules, 750 OT IPS rules, and 1,500 virtual patching rules.

Protection against known exploited vulnerabilities (KEVs) and virtual patching for legacy OT systems.

Updates to FortiSRA enhance secure remote access, improving secrets and password management for OT networks.

Enhanced Network Segmentation with Industrial-Grade Switches

FortiSwitch Rugged 108F and FortiSwitch Rugged 112F-POE provide port-level security enforcement to prevent unauthorized lateral movement within OT networks.

Built on FortiOS, enabling streamlined network and security management.

Ruggedized 5G Connectivity for Industrial and Mobile Environments

FortiExtender Rugged 511G: IP67-rated 5G wireless WAN gateway for remote OT sites.

FortiExtender Vehicle 511G: IP64-rated 5G router designed for fleet vehicles.

Embedded Wi-Fi 6 and eSIM support eliminate the need for physical SIM cards and simplify carrier selection.

AI-Driven Security Operations and Threat Intelligence

FortiAnalyzer 7.6 and FortiDeceptor 6.1 improve threat visibility and compliance reporting for OT security teams.

FortiNDR Cloud introduces OT protocol support for threat hunting, while FortiNDR (on-premises) adds features such as a Purdue Model view and device inventory tracking based on MITRE ATT&CK ICS Matrix.

Fortinet’s OT Security Platform provides unified security management, compliance tracking, and risk assessment, integrating seamlessly with the Fortinet Security Fabric. The comprehensive approach ensures end-to-end protection for OT environments, addressing evolving cyber threats and regulatory requirements.

"Together, Fortinet and Honeywell help strengthen cybersecurity for critical infrastructure and operational technology environments. As cyberthreats intensify, industrial and commercial buildings operators need integrated end-to-end protection more than ever. Our relationship with Fortinet enhances Honeywell’s cybersecurity and ICT offering portfolio, providing several strategic advantages in securing and managing risk for remote and on-campus customer sites; as well, reinforcing our commitment with Fortinet.

Honeywell leverages the Fortinet FortiGate and FortiGate Rugged series alongside Honeywell’s OT Cybersecurity portfolio to provide unmatched services capabilities to help reduce risk, enhance resilience, improve compliance, and secure operations from the edge to the enterprise.” - Manish Goyal, GM, Honeywell Connected Cybersecurity.

“Management at remote Alleima locations has been very complimentary of the Fortinet infrastructure. Their connections are much faster and more stable, and our response time for their support tickets is around tenfold quicker. Everyone at Alleima is much, much happier with the global network and security infrastructure we now have.” - Chris Lubinski, Network Security Engineer, Alleima.

“The increased performance and resilience of the new network, combined with simpler management, reporting, and analytics, has reduced the workload on our security team by at least 15%, which means we now have the bandwidth to move on to the next phases of our digital transformation, things like zero trust, and IT/OT convergence, and given our experience so far, we fully expect to be making these transitions with Fortinet.” - Wolfgang Bitomsky, Ph.D., CIO, FCC Environment CEE.

