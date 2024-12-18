Fortinet Introduces FortiAppSec Cloud, A Cloud Delivery Platform

Fortinet, a cybersecurity solutions provider, has introduced FortiAppSec Cloud, a cloud-based platform that consolidates essential web application security and performance management tools into a unified solution. The platform offers comprehensive capabilities, including web and API security, advanced bot protection, and global server load balancing. This integrated approach enables organizations to effectively secure and manage their hybrid and multi-cloud environments with confidence.

“Web applications are foundational to the success of modern enterprises, but they are extremely challenging to secure, leaving businesses with a substantial attack surface,” said Vincent Hwang, VP, Cloud Security, at Fortinet. “With FortiAppSec Cloud, we’ve converged AI-powered security and key performance tools to empower organizations with a unified platform that simplifies web application security management, decreases risk, and reduces costs for our customers. By evolving from conventional, siloed web application security solutions, businesses can stay ahead of sophisticated threats and provide a superior user experience across their entire network.”

The Need for Streamlined Web Application Security and Management

Modern web applications are distributed across diverse environments and require distinct tools and configurations, making their security and management complex. Many existing solutions create a trade-off between maintaining robust security and ensuring operational simplicity. Fortinet’s 2024 Cloud Security Report, conducted by Cybersecurity Insiders, highlights that 95% of cybersecurity professionals support a unified platform approach to streamline security policies, improve visibility, and manage multi-cloud complexities effectively.

Introducing FortiAppSec Cloud for Web Application Security

FortiAppSec Cloud is a cloud-based platform consolidating web application security and performance management tools into a single solution. The platform provides centralized visibility and control, enabling organizations to secure and manage their web applications across multi-cloud environments.

Key Capabilities of FortiAppSec Cloud

1. Bot Defense

FortiAppSec Cloud incorporates machine learning (ML) and behavioural analysis to protect applications from bot-related threats, including account takeovers, data theft, and service disruptions.

2. Global Server Load Balancing

The platform offers intelligent traffic routing with seamless failover and synthetic testing, optimizing application performance in multi-cloud environments.

3. Web and API Security

Powered by a machine learning-driven engine and real-time threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs, this feature inspects payloads, identifies anomalies, and distinguishes between legitimate users and potential threats. This reduces false positives and improves response times.

4. Threat Analytics

The platform analyzes attack patterns and security incidents, providing contextual insights and remediation guidance. It reduces manual tasks for security teams and alleviates alert fatigue.

Integration with Fortinet Security Fabric

FortiAppSec Cloud is part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, a unified cybersecurity platform. It integrates with other Fortinet cloud security and management tools, allowing organizations to implement an end-to-end security strategy tailored to their specific multi-cloud requirements.

This approach simplifies web application management, improves operational efficiency, and enhances security across complex digital environments.

